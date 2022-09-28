ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Even as Hurricane Ian was just beginning to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MApw5_0iE7Blld00
    SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, according to published reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWIgO_0iE7Blld00
    Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida’s southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. The hurricane’s center neared Florida on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying overnight, gaining top winds of 155 mph. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQEr7_0iE7Blld00
    An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upQqu_0iE7Blld00
    An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MERB_0iE7Blld00
    A damaged apartment from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lDs9_0iE7Blld00
    Ivan Mendoza begins to repair damage at his mobile home in Davie, Fla., early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHgOg_0iE7Blld00
    Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvZZN_0iE7Blld00
    SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: A downed tree lies next to the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z22hx_0iE7Blld00
    A downed tree covers the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341jGM_0iE7Blld00
    SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNAw8_0iE7Blld00
    This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows firefighters looking out at the firetruck that stands in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pzwy5_0iE7Blld00
    This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows a firefighter carrying gear in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nj7dQ_0iE7Blld00
    An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.

Videos taken in Naples, Florida, Wednesday afternoon showed residential neighborhoods flooded, with just the roofs of cars parked along the street peeking out from the high water.

The Naples Fire Rescue Department shared photos showing firefighters face to face with a storm surge outside their own garage. The water rose up to the firefighters’ hips and over the wheels of at least one of their trucks.

Floodwaters in Naples submerged cars and nearly swept away a child before his mother was able to save him, one reporter noted .

LIVE COVERAGE: Live Hurricane Ian coverage from WFLA

In Sarasota, WFLA crews saw awnings ripped off of buildings by the high winds.

Wind knocked down trees and power lines in cities throughout the state’s western side, knocking out power to more than 1 million customers.

As the hurricane moved in, it also spawned tornados . One likely tornado overturned small airplanes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Mobile homes and an apartment complex also sustained damage from apparent tornados on Florida’s eastern side.

Why so many major hurricanes start with the letter ‘I’

There was a concern more tornados would hit the state overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

That’s just the damage in the United States. Before making its way to Florida, Ian tore through western Cuba. State media reported two deaths in the province: a woman killed by a falling wall and another by a collapsed roof.

Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most prestigious tobacco farms, Finca Robaina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

