Centerville, OH

Possible delays on Alex Bell Road for sidewalk work

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers may see some delays in Centerville as crews begin sidewalk work at the intersection of Alex Bell Road and State Route 48 on Thursday.

According to a release by the city of Centerville, contractor L. J. DeWeese has been hired to install ADA ramps and sidewalks at this intersection. This construction is part of the ODOT signal project and is expected to take two weeks to complete.

The work will impact turn lanes in all directions beginning at 8:30 a.m., the city said, and includes the right through lane that travels eastbound onto Alex Bell Road. All lanes will reopen after 3:30 p.m. daily.

