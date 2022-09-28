Read full article on original website
POLITICO
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
Conservatives slam VP Harris visit to Korean border as illegal immigration surges in US: 'America Last'
Conservatives are blasting Vice President Kamala Harris following news she plans to travel to the demilitarized border between North and South Korea rather than the border between Mexico and the United States as the illegal immigrant influx there continues to surge. The White House confirmed this week that Harris is...
Bay News 9
Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy says his nation is submitting an ‘accelerated’ application to join the NATO military alliance
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy says his nation is submitting an ‘accelerated’ application to join the NATO military alliance. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
UpNorthLive.com
After Trump cuts, Biden hopes to welcome more refugees to US
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration maintained the current cap of refugees who can be admitted into the United States over the next year at 125,000 — an ambitious goal that the country failed to reach in 2022. President Joe Biden campaigned on reversing many of the Trump...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
Fact Check: Does Video Show Chinese Military Convoys at Russian Border?
Video of Chinese tanks "near the Russian border" claimed to be part of strike against "Evil NATO," while others speculated it was a sign of imminent invasion.
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment
Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied parts of Ukraine, some locals decided to side with the Russians. Unable to get far before the war, they've gained power and as part of the occupation. But being a collaborator is a dangerous business — and some have a price on their heads. Galina Danilchenko, the...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Kim Jong Un Fires Missiles In Direction Of Kamala Harris' Flight As She Slams North Korea's 'Brutal Dictatorship'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on her visit to Seoul, slammed North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s "brutal dictatorship," leading to the country firing more ballistic missiles. What Happened: Harris called out Pyongyang for its illegal arms program and rampant human rights violations during her visit to the...
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas
A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’
Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin
UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
Harris ripped for gaffe touting US ‘alliance with Republic of North Korea’: Kim Jong Un ‘is laughing at us'
Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed on Twitter for accidentally calling the "Republic of North Korea" a U.S. ally while giving an address at the DMZ.
