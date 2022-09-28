ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKa71_0iE7BJFP00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.

Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and was sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark County panel.

Garrett discharged from hospital after crash

The court’s action comes at a time that executions are unofficially on hold in Ohio and the likelihood of Brinkman being put to death is uncertain at best.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected arguments by Brinkman’s attorneys that he should be spared because of childhood abuse he suffered and mental health issues. They said those factors along with remorse he’s shown for the killings don’t outweigh the brutal nature of the attack.

American Airlines flight interrupted by sounds of moaning, groaning PA system

Brinkman, 50, also received a death sentence for the killings in Cuyahoga County of a woman and her two adult daughters the day before the Johns were slain.

Brinkman is awaiting a new trial in that case after the Supreme Court threw out his conviction and death sentence, saying a three-judge panel failed to inform him about his right to question witnesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 29

Penny Sanders
2d ago

To many ppl want to cry in humane with the death penalty what about those he killed? They didn't get to choose to live or die !

Reply
24
Donna K. Hill Lewis
2d ago

Stop with all the appeals & new court dates for criminals like this. This killer plead guilty, so move forward with his execution now!! No one cares about his childhood abuse at this point. This guy is fully aware if right and wrong! He's a killer & no longer deserves to live!

Reply
8
Kathleen Eshman
3d ago

just do it now. stop the wait. save taxpayers money for keeping this piece of crap alive.

Reply
24
Related
truecrimedaily

Ohio man accused of raping children he babysat

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly raping children he babysat. According to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy Luna was hired as a babysitter after posting his information to the website www.care.com, a site where families search for workers to provide childcare, eldercare, tutoring, and more.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
WDTN

Elevator safety mandate named for Ohio boy among new NC laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages take effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is […]
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Attorneys#Pa System#Violent Crime#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
10TV

Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio among leaders in smoke-related deaths: Analysis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Smokers in Ohio have earned top-10 status in smoking-related deaths, according to a Global Smoking Report by RX Health. Ohioans rank fourth in the U.S. with a 20.8% smoking rate with over 2.4 million smokers with a population of nearly 11.8 million people. It ranks eighth overall in annual smoking related […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
EUCLID, OH
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy