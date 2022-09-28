Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
Dinos, Spartans Compete at Red Rock Invite
Both Carbon and Emery traveled to Moab on Wednesday to take part in the Red Rock Invite. Rozlyn Stowe (CHS) continued her impressive freshman campaign with another first-place finish. Another fellow freshman, Addie Hurst (EHS), also showed off by finishing in fourth. The Dinos placed three more runners in the...
Show horses hit the Heber Valley
Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
saltlakemagazine.com
Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?
During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
kslnewsradio.com
American Leadership Academy responds to homecoming incident
SPANISH FORK, Utah — American Leadership Academy (ALA) responded to allegations involving an incident at a homecoming dance where student attendees claimed to have been body shamed. The incident occurred last weekend when female students were denied entry to the school’s homecoming dance because they were violating the dress...
etvnews.com
Ghost Tour Profits Presented to EHS Drama Department
Bart Cox, Gwen Peacock, Neal Peacock, Katherine DeBry and Steven Gordon. The proceeds from the Castle Dale Ghost Tours were contributed to the Emery High School drama department. Drama coach Katherine DeBry and principal Steven Gordon accepted the $700 check from Neal Peacock, Gwen Peacock and Bart Cox. The tours...
UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
kjzz.com
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
KUTV
School issues statement refuting claims about dance dress code controversy
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A school at the center of a dress code controversy released a statement Thursday refuting claims that dozens of girls had been removed from a Sept. 24 homecoming dance due to their dresses and body types. Following the dance at American Leadership Academy in...
KSLTV
UHP cracks down on unsafe drivers along I-15
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers were out in force Wednesday, to remind drivers to slow down along a stretch of I-15 known for its speeding. “Anytime there’s a police officer present, there’s a change in driving behavior,” said Trooper Mike Alexander. That was...
etvnews.com
High Levels of Manganese Found in East Carbon Water
A public notice was issued for East Carbon citizens on Sept. 23 informing them that, in response to colored water complaints, water samples were taken in the beginning of September. The results, which were received on Sept. 22, showed that there were elevated levels of manganese present in the city’s drinking water system.
