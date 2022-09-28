Read full article on original website
Scott Dee Minchey
Scott Dee Minchey, 40, passed away September 21, 2022 at home in Beaver, Utah. Scott was born November 11, 1981 in Price, Utah to his parents William and Janet Minchey. Scott grew up in Cleveland, Utah and attended Emery High School. Scott has done construction and mining most of his life, working as an equipment operator. He enjoyed camping and rock hunting. He loved his family and friends, especially his kids Sean and Kadence.
Lee R. Crosland
Lee R. Crosland passed away September 29th, 2022 from complications after suffering a stroke. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his 5 children. Lee was born on June 30th, 1949 in Fillmore, Utah to Warren G. Crosland and Ella Thompson. On December 10th, 1968, he married the love of his life, Vicki Stevens. She preceded him in death on August 22nd, 2011 and they are finally together again.
Carbon County Represented at Annual 4-H Horse Show
USU Extension 4-H hosted the annual horse show that took place in Salina on Sept. 23 and 24. It was stated that local 4-H member Izybella Prettyman represented Carbon County well. Prettyman competed in the knowledge, judged and speed events, successfully earning five blue ribbons. Out of the 102 competitors...
Ghost Tour Profits Presented to EHS Drama Department
Bart Cox, Gwen Peacock, Neal Peacock, Katherine DeBry and Steven Gordon. The proceeds from the Castle Dale Ghost Tours were contributed to the Emery High School drama department. Drama coach Katherine DeBry and principal Steven Gordon accepted the $700 check from Neal Peacock, Gwen Peacock and Bart Cox. The tours...
Bridge Realty is Now RE/MAX Bridge Realty
Bridge Realty is a real estate agency that has been serving local residents for many years. Recently, the agency made a change and has become RE/MAX Bridge Realty. The agency is owned by Jae Potter, a local real estate agent. Potter also acts as the broker of RE/MAX Bridge Realty, which is credited as being the agency that lists and sells more homes than any other brokerage in the area. To celebrate the change, there was a grand opening and customer appreciation celebration on Sept. 29.
High Levels of Manganese Found in East Carbon Water
A public notice was issued for East Carbon citizens on Sept. 23 informing them that, in response to colored water complaints, water samples were taken in the beginning of September. The results, which were received on Sept. 22, showed that there were elevated levels of manganese present in the city’s drinking water system.
