Bridge Realty is a real estate agency that has been serving local residents for many years. Recently, the agency made a change and has become RE/MAX Bridge Realty. The agency is owned by Jae Potter, a local real estate agent. Potter also acts as the broker of RE/MAX Bridge Realty, which is credited as being the agency that lists and sells more homes than any other brokerage in the area. To celebrate the change, there was a grand opening and customer appreciation celebration on Sept. 29.

PRICE, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO