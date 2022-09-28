Read full article on original website
HS football weekend preview: Lots of intriguing games on docket in Week 5
As the high school football season heads to Week No. 5, this weekend’s slate -- eight games overall -- is littered with some intriguing matchups. First, there are three all-Island matchups -- Tottenville at Curtis and Port Richmond at McKee/Staten Island Tech on Friday and St. Peter’s at Monsignor Farrell on Saturday.
What to expect when Zach Wilson returns vs. Steelers: Reason for hope and concern
The Jets are trying to get their season back on track Sunday. And they’ve got a winnable matchup against a Steelers team that has struggled to find its footing through the first three weeks of the season. Of course, that didn’t help the Jets last week, when winless Cincinnati...
Jaylon Smith ready to play | Will Giants activate former Cowboys star Sunday against Bears?
Once upon a time the acquisition of Jaylon Smith would have been a huge deal worthy of a splashy headline. That time was not late last year when the former Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys star signed with the Giants’ practice squad six weeks after being released by the Green Bay Packers, who had signed him in early October after he had been released by the Cowboys.
Giants injury report: Looks like Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson will miss Bears game
Thursday is a big day for injury-related news in the NFL. And as of Thursday afternoon, before practice, the Giants are still pretty banged up at wide receiver. Giants coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update as practice began — with the official injury report to come later Thursday — and here is the notable information:
Giants’ Daniel Jones deserves better than current QB rankings
We like to rank things. From People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive (I know this is my year and I added that extra 25 pounds just to make sure) to College Football’s Top 25 (Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, doesn’t matter), we love lists with numbers. The internet, in fact, was invented just so we could enumerate things.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
HS football: 3 bold predictions as season heads into Week No. 5
Enough playing around. It’s time to start picking right. It’s been a long football season for more reasons than one so far. First off, my beloved Las Vegas Raiders are playing like ... well, the New York Jets. They are off to an 0-3 start after many had picked them to make a deep run in the playoffs. Is there a reset button I can hit?
