ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Jaylon Smith ready to play | Will Giants activate former Cowboys star Sunday against Bears?

Once upon a time the acquisition of Jaylon Smith would have been a huge deal worthy of a splashy headline. That time was not late last year when the former Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys star signed with the Giants’ practice squad six weeks after being released by the Green Bay Packers, who had signed him in early October after he had been released by the Cowboys.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Staten Island Advance

Giants injury report: Looks like Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson will miss Bears game

Thursday is a big day for injury-related news in the NFL. And as of Thursday afternoon, before practice, the Giants are still pretty banged up at wide receiver. Giants coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update as practice began — with the official injury report to come later Thursday — and here is the notable information:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#American Football#Pro Picks Challenge
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy