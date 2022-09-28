ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

parentmap.com

Carpinito Brothers Fall Festival

Carpinito Brothers offer U-pick pumpkins, two giant corn mazes and yummy harvest snacks such as roasted corn on the cob. The farm's intricately designed maze features a new design every year. This year, they show support for the new Seattle NHL team with a Kraken-shaped corn maze to explore! Visit the Farm Fun Yard across the street to visit the farm animals, take a tractor-drawn hayride, race rubber ducks, explore the hay maze and feed the goats on the goat walk.
KENT, WA
parentmap.com

Spooner Farms Harvest Festival

The Spooner Farms family is 6th generation farmers fortunate to have been farming in the Puyallup Valley since 1882! This year we are harvesting over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and corn. During October most of the farm is available for your enjoyment as we celebrate fall the way...
PUYALLUP, WA
thurstontalk.com

Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online

Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
WASHINGTON STATE
Redmond, WA
KOMO News

Pet of the Week: Dude the 3-year-old vizsla/greyhound mix

Are you an active person or family looking for a dog to join you on your adventures? If so, consider adopting Dude. Dude is a 3-year-old vizsla/greyhound mix at Seattle Humane. He's a cool Dude who is very playful and enjoys spending time playing fetch out in the yard, even if he is a little uncoordinated at times.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The U-District Food Walk And Street Party Returns This Weekend

Calling all Seattle foodies: the U-District Food Walk is back!. Looking for cheap things to do in Seattle this weekend? Allow us to suggest the U-District Food Walk and Street Party, which is an all-day food festival happening this Saturday, October 1 in the University District. All of the participating Seattle eateries will be offering food for just $4! In addition to all the yummy treats at the food walk, there will be live music and entertainment throughout the day, plus an evening Street Party with $4 cocktails and beverages.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Spooky events happening in Pierce County Parks

Pierce County announcement. Looking for some family-friendly ways to get into the spirit of Halloween or maybe get an early start on the holidays? Pierce County Parks has lots in store!. Haunted Headlights tickets go on sale Oct. 1. Ghouls and goblins are heading to Graham with the return of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist

SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Washington teen becomes NFT superstar with popular digital art

PUYALLUP, Wash. — When COVID-19 shut down schools, Jaiden Stipp decided to play with his most recent Christmas gift, The Adobe Suite. He used the software to make graphics and logos; and eventually moved on to creating colorful characters. When he put one up for sale on the web,...
SEATTLE, WA
queenannenews.com

Get Growing: Fall rituals -- Finding next year’s dahlias

As I write this, the autumnal equinox is upon us – the day of the year when light and dark are served in equal measures. It’s the perfect reminder that fall is coming and with it my annual fall rituals. Rituals may be too heady a word. These rituals don’t involve dancing in the moonlight as much as scouring plant catalogs for seeds, spring bulbs and dahlias.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Caught on camera: Bears show up at Bothell home

BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell. The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School. Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her...
BOTHELL, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Seattle could experience 80-degree temperatures this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seeing 80-degree warmth in October is rare. It has only happened six times since record-keeping began in Seattle. But as we begin the new month this weekend, we'll add more 80-degree days to that tally. Saturday and Sunday feature full sun and back-to-back 80-degree temperatures, a...
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects

The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

70s for Thursday, unusually warm weekend ahead

The Seattle, Puget Sound region will see temperatures in the 70s for the tail end of the week. This weekend, temperatures will likely be nearing the 80s, which could potentially break some records. Rain does not appear to be in the forecast for the next several days.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Review: Iron Maiden drops the heavy metal on Seattle

Colorful hues, flying hair from headbangers, and waves of mosh pits filled Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night for a band that expects nothing less. Iron Maiden brought the heat for their visit to Seattle as part of their "Legacy of the Beast" World Tour and showcased their first album in six years, Senjutsu, which is loosely translated as "tactics and strategy." This concert and live experience kicked off intensely with Bruce Dickinson on lead vocals, Steve Harris as the bassist, Nicko McBrain on drums, and Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers all shredding on the guitar.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA

