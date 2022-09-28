Read full article on original website
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Superior Killer Strangled Firefighter With a Vacuum Cord | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #23
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Brian Pheil was one of them. His release was discretionary. 23rd in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
Man who survived Kyle Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change over harassment
KENOSHA, Wis. — The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case.Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.Grosskreutz, 29, of West Allis, issued a statement after the petition became public. It said he has received death threats in the two years since he was...
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
A Missouri farmer has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WBAY Green Bay
Virginia man commits suicide at Fond du Lac Police Department
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A little after 5:30 Friday night, a man from Norfolk, Virginia, walked into the Fond du Lac Police Department’s after-hours lobby. He called the dispatchers at the County Communications Center, indicated he had suicidal thoughts, and then, while still on the phone, he shot himself.
Judge Lets Wisconsin Christmas Parade Shooter Represent Himself at Trial
A Wisconsin man accused of plowing his SUV through a holiday parade in November, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more, will represent himself at his trial next week. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow on Wednesday granted 45-year-old Darrell Brooks’ motion to defend himself at his Oct. 3 trial, where he faces over 77 charges. The approval came after Dorow said she found Brooks “competent” and “coherent”—despite a number of outbursts in court during hearings on the motion. During the hearings, Brooks insisted he wished to represent himself as a “sovereign citizen” and repeatedly questioned how the state of Wisconsin was the “injured party” in the case. The hearing got so tense that Dorrow asked for a break at one point, before coming back and telling Brooks: “We are done here today.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WBAY Green Bay
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
WISN
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida
MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
A man accused of killing 6 people at a Christmas parade tried to "make a mockery" of a hearing so the judge ended it
The judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, could represent himself after a tedious hearing Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
Comments / 5