A Wisconsin man accused of plowing his SUV through a holiday parade in November, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more, will represent himself at his trial next week. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow on Wednesday granted 45-year-old Darrell Brooks’ motion to defend himself at his Oct. 3 trial, where he faces over 77 charges. The approval came after Dorow said she found Brooks “competent” and “coherent”—despite a number of outbursts in court during hearings on the motion. During the hearings, Brooks insisted he wished to represent himself as a “sovereign citizen” and repeatedly questioned how the state of Wisconsin was the “injured party” in the case. The hearing got so tense that Dorrow asked for a break at one point, before coming back and telling Brooks: “We are done here today.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

