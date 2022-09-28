ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

UTA announces changes coming to some bus routes, including ski bus service

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VI43t_0iE78kEs00

Ahead of the winter season, Utah Transit Authority announced changes will take place on some bus routes, including ski bus services, due to staffing shortages.

The changes will be put into effect on December 11.

Ski bus service route 953, which travels from the Midvale Ft. Union Station to Snowbird/Alta, will be suspended.

Route 972, which travels from the Midvale Ft. Union Station to Solitude/Brighton, will only be taking trips every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

For route 994, which travels from the Historic Sandy Station to Snowbird/Alta, trips will also be spaced out to every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

In the Ogden service area, ski-service bus routes 674, 675 and 677, which travel to Powder Mountain and Snowbasin will be "restructured to run more mid-day and fewer peak trips," officials with UTA reported.

“UTA takes service reductions very seriously and recognizes the impact it will have for riders who rely on us," said Carlton Christensen, Chair of the UTA Board of Trustees. "As we responded to this emergency situation, we worked to minimize the impacts as much as possible, and focused on maintaining service for essential riders, the equity of the impacts among all riders, and tried to maintain service and connections all day for the greatest number of people.”

In addition to ski bus service routes, changes are also coming to regular bus routes, also effective December 11.

In Salt Lake County, the following routes will be modified:

  • 39: Adjusted from 15-minutes to 30-minutes service
  • 201: Adjusted from 30-minutes to 60-minutes service
  • 218: Adjusted from 30-minutes to 60-minutes service
  • 240: Adjusted from 15-minutes to 30-minutes service; and the actual route will be streamlined

In Park City, the following bus routes will be impacted:

  • 901: Will be suspended
  • 902: Shortened to 3900 S/Wasatch

In Ogden, five local bus routes will change:

  • 603: Certain trips will be suspended
  • 612: Certain trips will be suspended
  • 625: Adjusted from 30-minutes to 60-minutes
  • 645: Adjusted from 30-minutes to 60-minutes
  • 650: Will be suspended

Certain trips on regional routes 455, 470, and 640, which travel between major Utah cities will also be suspended.

The changes in bus route services to popular Utah ski areas come as an ongoing debate continues over if a gondola should be built in Little Cottonwood Canyon to address traffic and safety concerns.

UTA officials go on to say that while they have strategies to deal with the shortage of operators, their efforts will not be able to address current staffing concerns going into the winter months.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

UTA: SLC TRAX station closed due to hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced the closure of Ballpark Station due to hazardous conditions. The agency says that trains are being redirected at Central Pointe and 900 South. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) shared the image featured below of the incident, notifying residents of the community that due […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Park City, UT
Ogden, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Ogden, UT
City
Midvale, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Traffic
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Traffic
Gephardt Daily

Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
OGDEN, UT
gearjunkie.com

Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta

The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?

SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah's snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state's mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
KSLTV

Lost luggage at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling — when the luggage starts showing up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn’t there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Bus Service#Local Bus#Ski Areas#Service Area#Uta#Utah Transit Authority#Snowbird Alta#Solitude Brighton#The Uta Board Of Trustees
midutahradio.com

New Fee Proposed In Utah

(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utahans might have to pay another fee when ordering deliveries. On Wednesday, Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission unveiled the proposed fee, which could be added to all sorts of deliveries, including food and Amazon ones. Governor Spencer Cox said the fee, if implemented, would fund the state’s growing transportation needs.
UTAH STATE
utahoutside.com

Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road

I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KSLTV

Forest ranger quashes rumors of Pineview Reservoir in town meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — News travels fast in small towns. Rumors travel faster. “First and foremost, we’re not closing Pineview,” Sean Harwood said to a room full of applause. Harwood is the Ogden District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. Pineview Reservoir is in his district. One of...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot

Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

At stake in Utah's Labyrinth Canyon: silence

This story is sponsored by Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. What does the future of Labyrinth Canyon sound like?. Will visitors hear the gentle sound of the river and the song of canyon wrens – or the loud whine of off-road vehicle (ORV) engines?. That's the question for which the...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy