Late West Virginia-icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The birthday of late West Virginia-icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99. Williams was born on Oct. 2, 1923, and grew up in Quiet Dell, West Virginia....
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids

CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.
Division of Forestry: The Role of a West Virginia Forester

The job of a modern forester blends planning, biology, conservation, management, diplomacy and technology, as well as other areas of essential knowledge. Over the decades, the role has evolved in scope and complexity, shaped by public attitudes toward forests and our environment as a whole. Early in the nation’s history,...
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest Virginia

VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest …. Friday Night Blitz Week 6: Cheerleaders of the Week. Breaking the mental health barriers in Hispanic, …. Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse!. First responders on...
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Hello Fall! Top Fall Festivals in St. Albans WV You Can’t Miss

Welcome to Fall in St. Albans, West Virginia! Our charming little historic town is gearing up for another exciting fall season, with plenty of events and fall festivals in St. Albans WV for everyone to enjoy. With the autumn leaves changing color and the temperatures dropping, what better way to spend some time outdoors in the crisp, cooler air than exploring our beautiful historic town, attending our most popular fall festivals, and shopping and dining at our many unique shops and restaurants?
