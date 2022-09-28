Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Two shot, one critically injured in two shootings early Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot several times and rushed to a hospital early Saturday. It happened near 36th and Martin streets at 2:15 a.m., where officers said they found 30-year-old Dominick Jones with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders said he was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition...
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
KETV.com
Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
KETV.com
Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home
What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
Authorities respond to report of woman on Sioux City roof
Authorities got a woman off a roof in Sioux City.
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
WOWT
Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the Honda Fit was southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver lost control. The car went across the road hit an embankment and rolled over.
siouxlandnews.com
Mom of teen stabbed in random attack in Sioux City seeking answers for her son
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City mother is pleading for help from the community to identify the man who stabbed her teenage son in the neck over the weekend. Why? Why why why? He didn't do nothing to you. I just don't know. Tasha Contreras, the 17-year-old victim's...
siouxlandnews.com
Oto, Iowa home a complete loss after morning fire
OTO, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a home in the eastern Woodbury County town of Oto. Oto's assistant fire chief noticed the fire in a vacant house and called it in around 4 a.m. It took crews from Oto, Anthon and Smithland around three hours to get that fire under control.
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
KETV.com
Omaha police charge man in fatal motorcycle crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car kills one man. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday night near Hamilton Street and Saddle Creek Road. The Omaha Police Department said Miguel Penaloza, 35, was traveling south on Saddle Creek and began to turn east onto Hamilton. Officers said that's when Joseph Zadina Jr., 30, struck the jeep.
UPDATE: Omaha Police have located missing endangered adult
The Omaha Police Department safely located Angela Roberts on Tuesday evening after she was reported missing.
WOWT
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
KETV.com
Driver clocked at 123 mph before Omaha pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a driver hit 123 mph on Interstate 80 before leading a trooper on a chase through south central Omaha early Sunday morning in Omaha. The driver, identified as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when...
Teen hospitalized after stabbing; Sioux City PD looking for suspect
The Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a teen Saturday evening.
