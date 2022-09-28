ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burt County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Two shot, one critically injured in two shootings early Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot several times and rushed to a hospital early Saturday. It happened near 36th and Martin streets at 2:15 a.m., where officers said they found 30-year-old Dominick Jones with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders said he was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway

BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
KETV.com

Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home

What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
BENNINGTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, NE
County
Burt County, NE
Burt County, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nsp#Police#Violent Crime#The Nebraska State Patrol
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge

STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
HOWELLS, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the Honda Fit was southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver lost control. The car went across the road hit an embankment and rolled over.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
siouxlandnews.com

Oto, Iowa home a complete loss after morning fire

OTO, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a home in the eastern Woodbury County town of Oto. Oto's assistant fire chief noticed the fire in a vacant house and called it in around 4 a.m. It took crews from Oto, Anthon and Smithland around three hours to get that fire under control.
OTO, IA
KETV.com

Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked

OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police charge man in fatal motorcycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car kills one man. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday night near Hamilton Street and Saddle Creek Road. The Omaha Police Department said Miguel Penaloza, 35, was traveling south on Saddle Creek and began to turn east onto Hamilton. Officers said that's when Joseph Zadina Jr., 30, struck the jeep.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Driver clocked at 123 mph before Omaha pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a driver hit 123 mph on Interstate 80 before leading a trooper on a chase through south central Omaha early Sunday morning in Omaha. The driver, identified as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy