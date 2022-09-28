Read full article on original website
KTBS
Center, Tx. welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan
CENTER, Texas - The fine people of Shelby County, Texas sure know how to make you feel welcome. We've had a great time Center this week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan. On Thursday, a great lunch was served up at at T/R's Steaks & More. That's at...
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
q973radio.com
Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport
It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
KTBS
Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo is a long standing Natchitoches tradition. The carnival runs from Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 with many rides, games, and activities for the entire family. Gate admission is $5 with $25 ride armbands each night, located at Natchitoches Parish Fairgrounds. For...
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
KTBS
Participants grateful for Shreveport's guaranteed income program
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is one of four dozen cities taking part in an experiment that could be helpful to families. The Mayors for Guaranteed Income Program has provided 110 single parents with school-aged children who meet income requirements with $660 per month for up to a year. Recipients had to make 120% of the federal poverty line.
ketk.com
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a. 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time...
LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
KTBS
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
KTBS
Country music artist Neal McCoy to perform at Red River Revel
SHREVEPORT, La. - Neal McCoy will perform at the Red River Revel in downtown Shreveport on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. The Red River Revel is located at Festival Plaza and general admission is $5. You can also purchase a 9-day Reveler Pass for $10. McCoy has released...
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
KTBS
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation partners with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts October 1 and 2. All of the concerts are free and open to the public. The “Tiny Tot” concerts will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, performing themed music. Children...
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas
By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
KLTV
Carthage man accused in capitol riot allowed to travel to Florida to aid in hurricane relief
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A Carthage man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been granted temporary release from incarceration so that he may aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan granted Alex Harkrider, 35,...
KTBS
Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control
MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for a small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 a.m., COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 p.m.
