Madame Sylvia Wu, whose iconic restaurant Madame Wu’s Garden served Hollywood A-listers for decades, has died. She was 106. According to the Los Angeles Times, the famed restauranteur died on Sept. 29. More from The Hollywood ReporterAntonio Inoki, Japanese Wrestler and Politician, Dies at 79Bill Plante, Longtime White House Correspondent for CBS News, Dies at 84Michelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to Coolio When Wu, her husband and their three kids moved from New York to Los Angeles, she was shocked to find inauthentic Cantonese dishes in the city, and she wanted to change that. So, she opened...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO