Indio, CA

Indio approves first comprehensive zoning update since the 1990s

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
The Indio City Council approved a new zoning plan that marks the first comprehensive zoning update in the city in more than 30 years.

The Unified Development Code will bring together various zoning regulations in a handbook format that will be more descriptive and will utilize visual graphics to more accurately display and guide development across the city, officials announced on Wednesday.

The new zoning code also complies with the General Plan 2040 , which was adopted in 2019.

“We’re excited about how this new zoning plan plays a key role in unlocking the true potential of Indio,” said Mayor Waymond Fermon. “It clearly defines how each piece of property fits into our goal of creating a better city to live, work, shop and be entertained.”

The city's General Plan 2040 provides the long‐term vision, goals, and policies for land use, development, and urban design in Indio over the next 20 to 25 years. It defines land use designations, enhancement of the Downtown and Midtown areas, preservation of existing neighborhood character, development of new growth areas, and mixed‐use corridor revitalization.

"This General Plan presents our vision for Indio over the next 20 years. This Plan is the culmination
of a multi-year community-wide effort to reflect and define who we want to be as a community.
We seek to enhance our local economy, maintain our “City of Festivals” reputation, while
simultaneously improving our access to quality education, housing, and jobs."

- City of Indio General Plan

Check Out the Complete Plan Here

The Code also defines development policies for the desired uses, character, and form for each of the City’s unique neighborhoods, districts, and commercial corridors.

“The zoning plan will create a brighter future and stronger city for the people and businesses that call Indio home,” said City Manager Bryan Montgomery. “It sets the stage for a vibrant next act for our community.”

City staff and a consultant team began work on developing the new Unified Development Code when the General Plan 2040 was approved in 2019. Since then, the group has worked with the Planning Commission to conduct more than a half-dozen public study sessions and public hearings.

To learn more about the new zoning regulations, the Unified Development Code and General Plan 2040, visit Indio.org

Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’

Leaders throughout the Coachella Valley gathered at Monday's 'All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon' to discuss issues impacting the region. All nine valley mayors, along with the County Supervisor and two Tribal Chair leaders attended the luncheon. Each panelist was given five minutes to discuss key issues in their city. Both Indio and The post Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’ appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Palm Springs hosts a free bullying symposium

The City of Palm Springs Human Rights Commission will host a free community forum and discussion, “Bullying: A Community Symposium on Prevention and Intervention Strategies” on Saturday. It comes just in time for National Bullying Prevention Month. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. The post City of Palm Springs hosts a free bullying symposium appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday

The Palm Springs City Council will review and discuss recommendations from a work group on Thursday regarding short term vacation rental policy. On March 29, 2022, the City Council held a Special Study Session to discuss the state of vacation rentals in the City. A comprehensive report was presented to Council outlining various data metrics The post Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Major industrial build-to-suit to break ground

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial building in Beaumont. The planned structure, at 36855 West Fourth St. is being developed by McDonald Property Group in Laguna Beach and USAA Real Estate in San Antonio, according to a statement. New York-based United Legwear & Apparel Co....
BEAUMONT, CA
