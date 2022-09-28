Is DaBaby Mocking Megan Thee Stallion With Lookalike, BlackPink’s Jisoo & Rosé Show Out At Paris Fashion Week & More | Billboard News

Ever since she first made a name for herself as a model and entrepreneur, the question has lingered in the air: how does Lori Harvey always look so perfect? The realistic answer, of course, is that she’s surrounded by a team of hair, makeup, and styling professionals, but Harvey’s natural beauty and inherent coolness cannot and should not be discounted. There’s a sexy-yet-polished aura about her, no matter what she’s wearing, but she really gets to shine at more elevated events like on red carpets or at Fashion Week. Lori Harvey’s Bantu knots at this week’s Burberry show in London were pure elegance, proving yet again that she is a full-fledged beauty icon in the making.

