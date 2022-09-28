Read full article on original website
White Co Hires Building Inspector For In-House Building Permits
White County has hired a new building codes enforcer in its next step to provide building permit services locally. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said Brett Nash will be the county’s Residential Building Inspector. Robinson said before, the state issued permits. “Those vendors quit issuing that, so we had...
Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals
A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
Overton Ambulance Service Takes No Action On Double-Wide Trailer Bid
Overton County Ambulance Service waiting on the next steps after receiving one bid for a double-wide trailer. Director Jim Morgan said the trailer would serve as additional office space for the building department to provide more room in the EMS service itself. “We’ve kind of outgrown what we’re in,” Morgan...
This Week White Co Solid Waste Committee Continues Work, Livingston Aldermen Hear PD Report
This week in the Upper Cumberland the White County Solid Waste Committee continues work on its landfill. Members will discuss a resolution that would allow the county to accept out-of-county trash. A representative from a recycling company also set to make a presentation to the committee. The county’s steering committees...
Putnam School Board To Gather New Park View 5-8 Estimates From Subcontractors
Putnam County School Board working to gather new cost estimates from subcontractors for the new Park View School’s desired 5th-8th grade addition. Upland Design Architect Kim Chamberlain said there is no deadline to decide on moving forward with that project, but it should be done sooner than later. “At...
Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
Sparta Approves Man Hole Project In Special Called Meeting
The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a manhole project as the city tries to lift its sewer moratorium. Public Works Director Dillard Quick said the $60,000 project would improve overflow issues along Highway 111 near Mose Drive. “Once the water table rises, there is a constant amount of water going...
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor
Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
Crossville Hosting Fly-In Open House At Memorial Airport
The Crossville Memorial Airport hosting its annual fly-in and open house Saturday. City Manager Greg Wood said participants can get an up close look at jets, helicopters and learn about airport operations. “A lot of people don’t realize what goes on at the airport, and they just think it is...
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Cookeville Electric Sending Crews To Florida In Response To Hurricane Ian
Two Cookeville linemen crews are heading to Lakeland, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said eight men and five trucks left at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Haney said their main mission is to help restore power to some 60,000 residents. “Cookeville’s been in the same situation...
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: The History Of Standing Stone
Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.
Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams
The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
State Picking Up Hazardous Waste In Cumberland Co Saturday
The state will stop by Cumberland County Saturday to pick up your hazardous household waste. Cumberland County Litter Supervisor Carrie Smith said the event comes to the Cumberland County Community Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “They do this every year just as a courtesy for Tennessee residents,” Smith...
Roller Coaster sale starts today
CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
Five arrested in Putnam Co. for selling, distributing dangerous drugs including fentanyl
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Marshals and Putnam County deputies have arrested five people on various drug-related charges. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigations weeks ago. Deputies took a handful of people into custody for selling and distributing illegal drugs across the county. See their charges below.
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
