Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
Area students on Fall Break next week
Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
High School Playbook: Upperman Wins Big Region Battle
Clay County remains on top in Region 4-1A while Stone Memorial stays undefeated. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman gets a huge region win on the road in Lafayette. Clay County wins big to stay in first place in Region 1-1A. The Stone Memorial Panthers win the Battle of Cumberland County and remain undefeated.
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: The History Of Standing Stone
Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.
Putnam School Board To Gather New Park View 5-8 Estimates From Subcontractors
Putnam County School Board working to gather new cost estimates from subcontractors for the new Park View School’s desired 5th-8th grade addition. Upland Design Architect Kim Chamberlain said there is no deadline to decide on moving forward with that project, but it should be done sooner than later. “At...
MTSU's Rick Stockstill continues to bash Miami after upset win: 'They gave $1.5 million'
Middle Tennessee State University head football coach Rick Stockstill won't stop bashing the Miami Hurricanes after his team upset them on the road this past week.
First Coffee County Volunteer Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 8th
The first-ever Coffee County Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1321 McArthur Street, Manchester – from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Set up begins at 11:00 AM. The event is designed to connect non-profit organizations to volunteers...
High School Rodeo Coming To Cookeville This Weekend
The Tennessee High School Rodeo stopping in Cookeville Friday night kicking off a weekend full of roping and riding. Sparta’s Matthew Taylor will compete Saturday and Sunday in the team and calf roping events. “Since I was in diapers and really since I was old enough to be able...
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Cookeville Electric Sending Crews To Florida In Response To Hurricane Ian
Two Cookeville linemen crews are heading to Lakeland, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said eight men and five trucks left at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Haney said their main mission is to help restore power to some 60,000 residents. “Cookeville’s been in the same situation...
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
This Week White Co Solid Waste Committee Continues Work, Livingston Aldermen Hear PD Report
This week in the Upper Cumberland the White County Solid Waste Committee continues work on its landfill. Members will discuss a resolution that would allow the county to accept out-of-county trash. A representative from a recycling company also set to make a presentation to the committee. The county’s steering committees...
Sparta Approves Man Hole Project In Special Called Meeting
The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a manhole project as the city tries to lift its sewer moratorium. Public Works Director Dillard Quick said the $60,000 project would improve overflow issues along Highway 111 near Mose Drive. “Once the water table rises, there is a constant amount of water going...
White Co Hires Building Inspector For In-House Building Permits
White County has hired a new building codes enforcer in its next step to provide building permit services locally. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said Brett Nash will be the county’s Residential Building Inspector. Robinson said before, the state issued permits. “Those vendors quit issuing that, so we had...
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
Crossville Hosting Fly-In Open House At Memorial Airport
The Crossville Memorial Airport hosting its annual fly-in and open house Saturday. City Manager Greg Wood said participants can get an up close look at jets, helicopters and learn about airport operations. “A lot of people don’t realize what goes on at the airport, and they just think it is...
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
Raiders run over Pioneers; stand alone at top of region standings
It was never really close in McMinnville Friday. The Red Raider defense bowed up on the first drive, the offense started out full throttle and Coffee County jumped on the Warren County Pioneers 34-3, eventually winning 34-17 to ruin homecoming for the Pioneers. The fear for the Raiders was Warren...
