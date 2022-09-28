ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
MADISON, MS
Jackson, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
WLBT

Suspect in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect involved in the latest officer-involved shooting by Capitol Police has now died. This confirmed by DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened Sunday night near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis. This will...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police shooting leaves Mississippi man dead

A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

20-year-old found fatally wounded after neighbors hear shots

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Police believe Tyshn Noel was shot before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, around the time residents of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Sykes Road reported hearing gunshots. Noel, 20, was taken to Merit Health Central, where he...
JACKSON, MS
Sean Tindell
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Tyshun Noel, was found by neighbors. He was taken to Merit Health Central […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Three arrests made in Warren County Jail fire

Three people have been charged with starting a fire at the Warren County Jail on Sep. 23. Sheriff Martin Pace reports that on Sep. 23, inmates in one of the upstairs cell blocks vandalized their cell and set fire to part of a mattress. “It was actually a mattress cover...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
#Shooting#Capitol Police#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Jackson City#Violent Crime
WAPT

Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the America's Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman crashes into Vicksburg/Warren County school bus

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. recommends new Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief

VICKSBURG – Mayor Flaggs announces plans to recommend to the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen a new organizational chart for the Vicksburg Fire Department, as well as announce the new Fire Chief, Derrick Stamps and Associate Fire Chief, Harry “Trey” Martin, III. Stamps has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since 2000, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017. Martin has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since January 2003, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
JACKSON, MS

