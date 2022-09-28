Read full article on original website
‘Armed and dangerous’ man who shot into girlfriend’s house in custody after 24-hour search by Mississippi deputies
A man described as “armed and dangerous” who reportedly shot into his girlfriend’s house has turned himself into law enforcement. Officials say Myrick Jones, 42, turned himself in at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility Saturday morning. Jones, from Taylorsville, was being sought by law enforcement for...
Official: Mississippi capital police 'won't be deterred'
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Amid backlash over the fatal shooting of a Mississippi man, the state’s top law enforcement official said state police officers in the capital city of Jackson will not change the way they pursue suspects. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell...
Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
WLBT
Suspect in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect involved in the latest officer-involved shooting by Capitol Police has now died. This confirmed by DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened Sunday night near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis. This will...
Police shooting leaves Mississippi man dead
A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
WAPT
20-year-old found fatally wounded after neighbors hear shots
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Police believe Tyshn Noel was shot before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, around the time residents of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Sykes Road reported hearing gunshots. Noel, 20, was taken to Merit Health Central, where he...
WLBT
Jackson carjacking trio plead guilty after night of ‘terrorizing’ citizens in multiple cities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trio of teen carjackers who “terrorized” the citizens of multiple cities one August night in 2021 has pleaded guilty to the events of that evening, one being sentenced to thirty years for his role as “ringleader” of the “criminal enterprise.”
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man arrested in Texas airport extradited back to face local charges
Marcus DeShawn Wilson, also known as ‘Lil Marcus Wilson’ has been brought back to Vicksburg for outstanding warrants. Wilson was apprehended in Texas in late June after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana inside the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Wilson was arrested in...
Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
Man killed in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Tyshun Noel, was found by neighbors. He was taken to Merit Health Central […]
vicksburgnews.com
Three arrests made in Warren County Jail fire
Three people have been charged with starting a fire at the Warren County Jail on Sep. 23. Sheriff Martin Pace reports that on Sep. 23, inmates in one of the upstairs cell blocks vandalized their cell and set fire to part of a mattress. “It was actually a mattress cover...
vicksburgnews.com
“Case closed” Chief Penny Jones updates on this morning’s incident at Candlewood Suites
Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones stated management will not be pursuing any charges in relation to the events at Candlewood Suites Thursday morning. Originally, it was reported a robbery took place at the establishment overnight and the safe had been removed from the premises. After Vicksburg police performed their investigation...
WLBT
20-year-old found shot at Jackson apartment complex, later dies at hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old was found shot at a Jackson apartment complex on Wednesday and later died from his wounds at a hospital. According to Jackson police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road. The victim, Tyshun Noel, was found with gunshot wounds after shots...
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
WAPT
Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the America's Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Woman crashes into Vicksburg/Warren County school bus
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was […]
Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. recommends new Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief
VICKSBURG – Mayor Flaggs announces plans to recommend to the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen a new organizational chart for the Vicksburg Fire Department, as well as announce the new Fire Chief, Derrick Stamps and Associate Fire Chief, Harry “Trey” Martin, III. Stamps has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since 2000, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017. Martin has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since January 2003, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017.
Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
