Florida State

Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Alix Martichoux
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent.

Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKkt6_0iE771GH00
    A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zviQj_0iE771GH00
    The pavement just before the causeway to Sanibel is damage by a storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bk1gR_0iE771GH00
    Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23X8M4_0iE771GH00
    Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAIJo_0iE771GH00
    Vehicles sit in flood water at the Palm Isle apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQEr7_0iE771GH00
    An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enHgQ_0iE771GH00
    Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ6tm_0iE771GH00
    Businesses in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., suffered damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla., Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYW4E_0iE771GH00
    Just before the Sanibel Causeway, a spiral staircase was deposited in the brush next to a white pickup as Hurricane Ian passed the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MApw5_0iE771GH00
    Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWIgO_0iE771GH00
    Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upQqu_0iE771GH00
    An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MERB_0iE771GH00
    A damaged apartment from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lDs9_0iE771GH00
    Ivan Mendoza begins to repair damage at his mobile home in Davie, Fla., early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHgOg_0iE771GH00
    Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvZZN_0iE771GH00
    A downed tree lies next to the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWaB3_0iE771GH00
    A stoplight pole blown down by Hurricane Ian winds, rests on Orange Avenue in Downtown Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNAw8_0iE771GH00
    This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows firefighters looking out at the firetruck that stands in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pzwy5_0iE771GH00
    This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows a firefighter carrying gear in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z22hx_0iE771GH00
    A downed tree covers the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaC8C_0iE771GH00
    A small boat is tied to a tree as Hurricane Ian approaches with heavy winds and rain on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341jGM_0iE771GH00
    A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nj7dQ_0iE771GH00
    An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hUQa_0iE771GH00
    Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Videos taken in Naples, Florida, Wednesday afternoon showed residential neighborhoods flooded, with just the roofs of cars parked along the street peeking out from the high water.

The Naples Fire Rescue Department shared photos showing firefighters face to face with a storm surge outside their own garage. The water rose up to the firefighters’ hips and over the wheels of at least one of their trucks.

Floodwaters in Naples submerged cars and nearly swept away a child before his mother was able to save him, one reporter noted .

LIVE COVERAGE: Live Hurricane Ian coverage from WFLA

In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital’s emergency room even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing them to evacuate their sickest patients — some on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

In Sarasota, WFLA crews saw awnings ripped off of buildings by the high winds.

Wind knocked down trees and power lines in cities throughout the state’s western side, knocking out power to more than 2.5 million customers.

As the hurricane moved in, it also spawned tornados . One likely tornado overturned small airplanes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Mobile homes and an apartment complex also sustained damage from apparent tornados on Florida’s eastern side.

Why so many major hurricanes start with the letter ‘I’

That’s just the damage in the United States. Before making its way to Florida, Ian tore through western Cuba. State media reported two deaths in the province: a woman killed by a falling wall and another by a collapsed roof.

Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most prestigious tobacco farms, Finca Robaina.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

