Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie.

The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs.

“Today commemorates the start of the construction of a vision,” Quarra CEO Jim Durham said. “Global in reach, we look forward to bringing the top design talent in the world here to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.”

The company fabricates stone for architectural and fine arts projects including the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., and the Obama presidential Center in Chicago.

