Man armed with a sword in custody following standoff in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A man armed with a sword barricaded himself inside an Independence apartment Tuesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. when they were called to assist police at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of N. 10th in Independence.

Independence Police had learned a man who had outstanding county warrants had entered an apartment armed with a sword.

As deputies and police entered the apartment with consent from the tenant, the man barricaded himself into one of the bedrooms and refused to come out. Law enforcement backed out of the apartment once they learned that the suspect was alone, and then the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene.

The crisis team was able to convince the man to surrender shortly before midnight. He was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Department of Corrections for his outstanding warrants.

The Coffeyville Police Department provided additional assistance to the crisis management team.

No one was hurt in the standoff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.