Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Mayor Vieau to issue a proclamation on Childhood Cancer

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On September 30, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau will be meeting with Chicopee City Councilors and elected officials to issue a proclamation on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“As we close Childhood Cancer Awareness month, we must continue the fight against cancer and be aware throughout the year of the need and ability to impact the children and families fighting cancer together,” said Mayor Vieau.

Mayor Vieau is scheduled to be at the Chicopee City Hall on 274 Front Street in Chicopee City Hall Auditorium, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30.

