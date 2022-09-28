Read full article on original website
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
therecord-online.com
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
HARRISBURG — Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their safety and related topics — crime, guns, drugs, and violence — as one of the top problems facing the commonwealth. These concerns have colored this year’s governor’s race, in which candidates have discussed curbing violent crime and fighting inequities...
marijuanamoment.net
Pennsylvania Officials Promote Marijuana Pardon Program Ahead Of Friday Deadline, With Thousands Applying For Relief So Far
Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions on their records have until the end of Friday to submit applications for expedited pardons under a program launched by the governor last month. The state Board of Pardons is facilitating the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, and Board Secretary Celeste Trusty told Marijuana Moment on...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania voters rank abortion as a top issue in a newly-released poll
WSKG – Access to abortion remains an important issue for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November 8th midterm election. Plus, more voters are willing to say the state should not further restrict the procedure. Both findings could spell trouble for statewide candidates with anti-abortion platforms. A Muhlenberg College poll...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
WGAL
Friday is last day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project
Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to apply for a pardon for minor marijuana-related convictions. In order to be eligible for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, you must have one or both of the following convictions:. Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal...
therecord-online.com
‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme
HARRISBURG, PA – State agriculture officials gathered in York County on Friday to announce the theme for the 2023 Farm Show. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be “Rooted in Progress.”
therecord-online.com
Pa. election 2022: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2022 general election will give registered voters in the state the chance to pick the state’s next governor and U.S. senator as well as U.S. House lawmakers and those who serve in the legislature. Thousands of people are expected to participate in this election...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program
This state-level child care tax credit program benefits working families with children in daycare who already qualify for the federal program.
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November’s general election. The association announced they will be endorsing Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro for Governor. “Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time again for the men and women of the Pennsylvania […]
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
echo-pilot.com
Doug Mastriano has new campaign finance reports revealing a key shift in Pa. governor race
The campaign wallet for Republican Doug Mastriano has finally begun to swell in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, but it's still dwarfed by the cash that's been stacked by his Democratic opponent. In the latest filings with the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Friends of Doug Mastriano committee shows $3.1 million...
WGAL
Franklin & Marshall College poll shows latest numbers in key political races
LANCASTER, Pa. — A U.S. Senate race is getting closer, a governor's race is holding steady and there are big concerns over the economy. These are the findings in the new Franklin & Marshall College poll, with a look at the latest numbers. In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
abc27.com
State creates program to license recovery houses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are hundreds of recovery houses across Pennsylvania, but how can people tell if they are legitimate? The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs started a licensing program to help. Tae Adams lives at one of those licensed houses. “I’m getting there, and I’m nine...
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
