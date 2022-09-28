ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania Officials Promote Marijuana Pardon Program Ahead Of Friday Deadline, With Thousands Applying For Relief So Far

Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions on their records have until the end of Friday to submit applications for expedited pardons under a program launched by the governor last month. The state Board of Pardons is facilitating the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, and Board Secretary Celeste Trusty told Marijuana Moment on...
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues

The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
WGAL

Friday is last day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project

Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to apply for a pardon for minor marijuana-related convictions. In order to be eligible for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, you must have one or both of the following convictions:. Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal...
therecord-online.com

‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme

HARRISBURG, PA – State agriculture officials gathered in York County on Friday to announce the theme for the 2023 Farm Show. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be “Rooted in Progress.”
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November’s general election. The association announced they will be endorsing Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro for Governor. “Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time again for the men and women of the Pennsylvania […]
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
abc27.com

State creates program to license recovery houses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are hundreds of recovery houses across Pennsylvania, but how can people tell if they are legitimate? The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs started a licensing program to help. Tae Adams lives at one of those licensed houses. “I’m getting there, and I’m nine...
FOX 43

$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
PennLive.com

Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll

Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
