Police confiscate 300+ illegal vape cartridges from Hamilton shops
Schedule I drugs, substances are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Additional examples of Schedule I drugs are heroin and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
WLWT 5
Hamilton Police Department fires officer charged with OVI, causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department announced Friday the termination of a police officer who has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a crash. According to police reports, officer Casey Johnson has been terminated from his position after he was placed on administrative leave. Johnson...
WKRC
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Dayton Police seek help finding Crime Stoppers Most Wanted
Anyone who has seen any of the three suspects should call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.
Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
Fox 19
Hamilton officer fired following arrest, charges of OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton police announced that a veteran sergeant was fired after he was arrested on charges of OVI and felony vandalism. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17. Hamilton police say that Johnson,...
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
WKRC
Suspect allegedly shot man 5 times and stole his phone in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is in custody for a shooting in Colerain Township. Jeremiah McCloud is accused of shooting a man five times on Monday and stealing his phone. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. McCloud is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
WLWT 5
CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area
CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites – and whose dumping may have polluted the Little Miami River – has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Driver rams law enforcement cruisers following chase: Video
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video that shows a woman leading police on a chase and then ramming into cruisers. The video is from an Aug. 19 incident outside a gas station in Wilmington. Troopers say it started when Wilmington officers tried to pull a...
WLWT 5
Catalytic converters stolen from four Meals on Wheels vans in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from four Meals on Wheels vans. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when staff discovered catalytic converters were removed from two 18-passenger Meals on Wheels vans and two 14-passenger vans. The vans had been parked at the organization's...
WLWT 5
