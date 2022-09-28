ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Fox 19

Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WDTN

Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area

CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cincinnati business ordered to pay a $550,000 fine for illegal dumping

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites – and whose dumping may have polluted the Little Miami River – has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Driver rams law enforcement cruisers following chase: Video

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video that shows a woman leading police on a chase and then ramming into cruisers. The video is from an Aug. 19 incident outside a gas station in Wilmington. Troopers say it started when Wilmington officers tried to pull a...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Catalytic converters stolen from four Meals on Wheels vans in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from four Meals on Wheels vans. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when staff discovered catalytic converters were removed from two 18-passenger Meals on Wheels vans and two 14-passenger vans. The vans had been parked at the organization's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH

