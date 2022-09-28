ROOSEVELT PARK, MI -- A man believed to be involved in a string of thefts from vehicles was arrested this week in Roosevelt Park, police said. Early in the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Roosevelt Park Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Muskegon Heights man as he was walking near the 3300 block of Brookfield Road.

