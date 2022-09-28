ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

lisa
2d ago

Same ole same ole. Why would he bring a gun to a campus party??? Why was he hanging out with college kids. I bet if the party was full of people he still would've shoot blindly without any regard for life. Superpredators wreaking havoc on society.

MLive

Man suspected in string of larcenies arrested in Roosevelt Park

ROOSEVELT PARK, MI -- A man believed to be involved in a string of thefts from vehicles was arrested this week in Roosevelt Park, police said. Early in the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Roosevelt Park Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Muskegon Heights man as he was walking near the 3300 block of Brookfield Road.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
WOOD TV8

Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
927thevan.com

Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
HOLLAND, MI
9&10 News

Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County

Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

