Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester natives describe life in storm zone as Ian hits Florida

They fled Rochester winters, only to face a powerful hurricane. When Hurricane Ian hit Naples, Fla. Wednesday, the view from John and Kathy Hoff's condo changed dramatically. "The bay met the gulf and became one body of water," Kathy said. "At one point, we saw a boat floating up Gulf...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local volunteers prepare to head to Florida for hurricane relief

Rochester, N.Y. — Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Eight volunteers from Western New York are on standby to travel to Florida to help, once it's safe. "We are doing our best to provide the original or...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First service truck rodeo happening this Sunday

Rochester, N.Y. — The first ever service truck rodeo is happening this Sunday. A new organization, Rochester Hope, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most. Over 20 social service organizations will have their trucks set up and will...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?

As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester named 6th-best U.S. metro area for golf

A new study from Golf Workout Program names Rochester as the sixth-best large metropolitan area in the U.S. for golf. The highest-ranking city in the Eastern U.S., Rochester trailed only Tucson, Phoenix, Riverside-San Bernardino, Tulsa and Los Angeles on the list. Despite a below-average ranking for weather, Rochester earned high...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Highland Park Conservancy ready to rebuild Children's Pavilion

Rochester, N.Y. — Highland Park Conservancy held a celebration of success Thursday, honoring donors who helped raise money to reconstruct the park's Children's Pavilion. Grants from Monroe County and New York state, along with $1 million in private donations, will bring back the dream of park designer Frederick Law Olmstead.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Cool start to October in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The northeast and the Great Lakes have been stuck under a deep trough of low pressure for the last few weeks.This trough is officially responsible for 10 straight days of below normal temperatures. It looks like this cool streak will continue for a few more days.
ENVIRONMENT
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A local world record holder

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Inga Simning of Pittsford. The speech pathologist works at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and works out at Central Rock Gym in Rochester. She gave up donuts and cupcakes, to record 42 pull-ups in one minute. Guinness reviewed the video and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester to celebrate Italian heritage

Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday will be Italian Heritage Day in Rochester. The mayor's office made the proclamation Friday, celebrating the city's Italian roots. "The time has come to recognize and appreciate the contributions of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds so that all members of our community can take pride in their history and culture, while appreciating the pride that others take in their history and culture," said Michael Cerretto, director of the emergency communications department.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Driver OK after car catches fire on 390

Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a report of a car on fire around 9:40 a.m. Friday on Interstate 390. The driver was southbound between the Moore Road and Kendrick Road underpasses when he pulled over as his 2008 Dodge overheated and caught fire. The Henrietta...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County announces raises for social services employees

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County is looking to address a critical shortage of social services workers — and it begins with better pay. County Executive Adam Bello announced a new recruitment and retention campaign for critical social services workers Friday, amid an "alarming" number of vacancies. The campaign...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Mayor outlines plans to combat crime in North Clinton neighborhood

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is laying out plans to crack down on violence in the city. Evans and other city leaders gathered Friday morning to announce the Neighborhoods in Crisis initiative, aiming to reduce crime in hard-hit neighborhoods. The first area the city is focusing on is...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Injured Geneseo HS football player out of hospital

Rochester, N.Y. — A football player from Geneseo High School is now out of the hospital after being seriously injured during a game last week. Julian Huffman was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital last Friday for emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. Huffman's mother told...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating murder in Waterloo

Waterloo, N.Y. — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Waterloo. Sheriff Tim Luce said in a release Friday that the victim was targeted and there is no risk to the community. The release did not give any further details about the incident or the victim.
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Gov. Hochul pumps millions into Drive Clean Rebate program

White Plains, N.Y. (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in White Plains Thursday to announce plans for New York state and it's transition to electric vehicles. She announced that after President Biden announced a $5 billion plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The governor says that...
POLITICS
13 WHAM

SUNY Brockport ready to host Courage Bowl XVII

Brockport, N.Y. — SUNY Brockport will host this year's Courage Bowl, an annual college football game that benefits Camp Good Days. The 17th annual game is coming up Saturday at 6 p.m., with Brockport hosting St. John Fisher. Both teams gathered for a luncheon Thursday, along with Camp Good...
BROCKPORT, NY

