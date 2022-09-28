ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court date set on new charges for Hells Angels members, prospects

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five of eight men affiliated with the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels are due to appear in court on new charges including racketeering next week. The men are wanted in connection to the shooting of six people on a freeway during an alleged shootout with rival motorcycle gang members on Memorial Day weekend.

Video shows Hells Angels shootout on highway outside Las Vegas

New photos were released for four of the recently arrested five suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzftC_0iE73zYQ00
Suspects from left to right: Roneric Padilla, Aaron Chun, Russell Smith, Cameron Treich, and Stephen Alo. (Credit: LVMPD)

Aaron Chun, 32, and Taylor Rodriguez, both prospects of the club are now facing six new felony charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure/vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and racketeering.

Roneric Padilla, is facing charges for allegedly harboring/concealing/aiding a felony offender and racketeering.

5 Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects arrested; others wanted on new charges

Three suspects who still have not been taken into custody on the new charges are 66-year-old Richard “Rizzo” Devries, the Las Vegas chapter leader for the Hells Angels, Rayann Mollasgo, who is identified as an associate of the motorcycle club and was injured during the shootout, and Taylor Rodriguez, a prospect who later became a member of the club.

The suspects are due in court on the new charges on Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

