KTVU FOX 2
1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chief promises extra officers on patrol after more gun violence Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says he is adding extra officers to patrol the city, following a week of gun violence capped by three additional shootings Friday that sent at least five people to the hospital. "This weekend you will see more OPD officers patrolling our streets....
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Triple Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood Friday night. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of International Boulevard. Police said that two victims were shot and were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials said a third...
KTVU FOX 2
Grants designed to ease unrelenting gun violence in Oakland
The gun violence in Oakland has received much attention this week after six adults were injured in a campus shooting on Wednesday. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama says community members want the city to pull together to find solutions to the problems. US Dept. of Justice recently announced gun reduction violence grants, but Oakland was not on the list for funding.
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
ksro.com
Shooting at Oakland School Likely Gang Related
New details are unfolding in Oakland’s school shooting. Police confirm there were at least two gunmen at the King Estates campus Wednesday, firing more than 30 times. They say this is most likely gang related, but the six adults hit were apparently not the target. Two are students, one is a counselor, another is a security guard and two work on the campus. Three victims remain in the hospital. Classes are canceled through Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school shooting prompts calls for change
OAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, people say to understand the violence hurting the community, you need to get out into the community. "We need more hands. We need more people of power to say let's step from behind this desk and say let me come to the problem," said James Baldwin, an East Oakland resident.
OPD Chief speaks out in aftermath of Oakland school shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a school in Oakland, in which six people were injured, Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong spoke out about the incident and recent violence in the city. Do you have any updates on the suspects who are involved in this shooting? “No, we […]
Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting
OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland shooting: 2 people wounded near 39th Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting in the Laurel district on Friday afternoon. Two people were struck by gunfire in the area of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street shortly after 2:15 p.m., said the police department. One of the victims was treated by police and paramedics at...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland community forum follows mass shooting on school campus
This week's mass shooting on an Oakland school campus where six adults were injured, prompted a community forum and town hall where gun violence and public safety was discussed. Many suggested people need to listen to the needs of people living in Oakland's poorest neighborhoods.
Berkeley police investigating two separate assaults that occurred Thursday
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating two separate aggravated assault incidents that occurred Thursday night. The first incident occurred at the Lower Sproul Plaza on the University of California campus at 9:22 p.m. Police said a victim was assaulted in an unprovoked attack that resulted in facial injuries. There was no additional […]
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley-area crimes concern students, parents
BERKELEY, Calif. - A recent number of incidents at or near UC Berkeley, including an anti-Asian hate crime and aggravated assaults, has raised concern among students and parents. "I can't walk by myself at night," said sophomore Olivia Freidenreich, among several students who told KTVU they are at times worried...
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
crimevoice.com
Armed Robbery and Carjacking Suspect Held in Lieu of $350,000 Bond
OAKLEY — An armed robbery and carjacking suspect was arrested, and a firearm confiscated from him. Johnathan R. Bordelon, a 26-year-old resident of Concord, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Bordelon allegedly robbed a night clerk at the AMPM convenience store and gas station at...
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
ksro.com
Six Adults Shot at School Campus in Oakland; Two Fighting to Survive
Oakland is canceling class today after a school shooting. Someone opened fire yesterday on the King Estate campus in Eastmont Hills, which is home to four schools. Six adults were shot including a security guard in what the Alameda County Sheriff’s Lieutenant calls a possible “targeted event.” Two victims are fighting to survive and three have already been released from the hospital. At this point, police haven’t talked about where all the shots were fired but parents say the bullet holes are in an area where students enter the King Estate campus. Other parents praised the school’s security guard for protecting kids after he was shot and then helping to save at least one victim.
news24-680.com
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
