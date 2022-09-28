Oakland is canceling class today after a school shooting. Someone opened fire yesterday on the King Estate campus in Eastmont Hills, which is home to four schools. Six adults were shot including a security guard in what the Alameda County Sheriff’s Lieutenant calls a possible “targeted event.” Two victims are fighting to survive and three have already been released from the hospital. At this point, police haven’t talked about where all the shots were fired but parents say the bullet holes are in an area where students enter the King Estate campus. Other parents praised the school’s security guard for protecting kids after he was shot and then helping to save at least one victim.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO