Guilford County, NC

Allen Jay teacher wins award

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — A fifth-grade teacher at Allen Jay Elementary School has won an award for her work with children.

Crystal Adkins-Pennix received the 2021-22 Debby Reynolds Award from the Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools for her “resolute, enterprising advocacy for children in need.”

