Yankees OF Harrison Bader chugs three beers at once after team clinches AL East

New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It's customary for ballplayers to enjoy a few libations after clinching a spot in their MLB division. For Harrison Bader, that apparently means enjoying all of those beverages at once.

At least that was the case on Tuesday when the New York Yankees solidified their reign atop the AL East with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Cameras in the clubhouse after the game captured the team celebrating with goggles and beer, and caught Bader downing three beers at once — with a teammate helping pour a fourth down his gullet.

New York got off to a rough start on Tuesday, going into a 1-0 hole after the first inning thanks to a solo home run by Blue Jays slugger George Springer. The Bronx Bombers rallied from behind to win 5-2. Four of the five runs came via RBI, with three of them being tallied by second baseman Gleyber Torres. Bader, for his part, was scheduled to have the day off and didn't enter the game until the sixth inning — not that something like that was going to keep him from celebrating, mind you.

With the division clinched and the postseason brackets not yet decided, the spotlight will sit squarely on Aaron Judge as he continues to chase Roger Maris's American League home run record. Judge, who is one homer shy of the record, was walked four times on Tuesday.

The Yankees wrap up their regular season series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday evening, then head home for a quick home series against the Orioles before ending the regular season on the road against the Rangers.