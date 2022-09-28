ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls

Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla planning on producing 495k Model Y and Model 3 in Q4: report

Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla intends to increase the global production of the Model Y and Model 3 in Q4 2022. The electric vehicle maker is also looking to build on this momentum in 2023, especially as newer Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin ramp up their respective vehicle production. Tesla...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

3 interesting updates from Tesla’s AI Day part 2

Tesla held its second AI Day last night and a lot was revealed including a working prototype of the Optimus Bot. Although the Tesla robot was long awaited and is the most talked about aspect of last night’s event, there are other updates that Tesla shared that many may have missed.
TECHNOLOGY
teslarati.com

Intel self driving unit applies for IPO

The Intel self-driving company, Mobileye, has applied for an initial public offering in the US. Intel, a computer hardware design and manufacturing giant, has found a partner company to work on self-driving technology; Mobileye. According to the Mobileye website, they look to differentiate in several vital ways and hopefully appeal to investors simultaneously. According to Reuters, a timeline for the IPO has not yet been released.
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) adds Airbnb co-founder to its board

Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it appointed Joseph Gebbia Jr., best known for being an Airbnb co-founder, to its board of directors. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that billionaire Larry Ellison is leaving its board of directors. At the time, the automaker said it had no immediate plan to replace him on the board.
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Hands of Teslabot Video With 5 Hours to AI Day 2 $TSLA

Tesla has a video which looks like functioning Teslabot hands. Tesla AI Day 2 will start in about 6 hours. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day

Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
BUSINESS

