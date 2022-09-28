Read full article on original website
HRC scales efforts to mobilize voters for 2022 midterm election
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC launched major efforts to mobilize voters and turn out Equality Voters. For further context, this is in support pro-equality, pro-choice, and pro-democracy candidates across Arizona. In addition, HRC hosted a campaign kick-off event on Saturday in Mesa, AZ. Several...
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
Recovery efforts begin as Hurricane Ian weakens
(CNN) - Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with the help of the Coast Guard in Florida following Ian's devastating path in the state and in the Carolinas. At least 64 people have died in Florida, and more than 1 million residents in multiple states are without power. "We have...
Florida teams with Elon Musk and SpaceX for hurricane recovery
(CNN) - Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company is working with the state of Florida to get communications back on line. Starlink bills itself as the "world's most advanced broadband satellite internet" service. Following what could prove to be the largest natural disaster in Florida history, the hurricane knocked out communications...
Biden announces emergency declaration for South Carolina, preparing for Ian to make landfall
(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - President Biden declared an emergency in South Carolina early Friday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight as it barreled towards South Carolina's coast early Friday morning after pounding...
Phoenix firefighters prepared to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian makes landfall
PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Millions of people in Florida don’t have power after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. FEMA has already deployed several task forces to help throughout the state. Arizona Task Force 1 has also prepared in case they are called. They have already pre-loaded trucks...
More humidity and isolated storms for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Ian as weakened to a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum winds of 75 MPH. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding remain a threat to the state of Florida. Over here in the Desert Southwest, lingering moisture persists for our Thursday, which brings us more...
Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it makes its way up east coast
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday morning after barreling through southwest Florida as a powerful hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says Ian is now moving northeast with strong winds at 65 miles per hour. The system first made landfall as a category...
