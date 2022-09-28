ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

HRC scales efforts to mobilize voters for 2022 midterm election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC launched major efforts to mobilize voters and turn out Equality Voters. For further context, this is in support pro-equality, pro-choice, and pro-democracy candidates across Arizona. In addition, HRC hosted a campaign kick-off event on Saturday in Mesa, AZ. Several...
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
Recovery efforts begin as Hurricane Ian weakens

(CNN) - Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with the help of the Coast Guard in Florida following Ian's devastating path in the state and in the Carolinas. At least 64 people have died in Florida, and more than 1 million residents in multiple states are without power. "We have...
Florida teams with Elon Musk and SpaceX for hurricane recovery

(CNN) - Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company is working with the state of Florida to get communications back on line. Starlink bills itself as the "world's most advanced broadband satellite internet" service. Following what could prove to be the largest natural disaster in Florida history, the hurricane knocked out communications...
More humidity and isolated storms for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Ian as weakened to a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum winds of 75 MPH. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding remain a threat to the state of Florida. Over here in the Desert Southwest, lingering moisture persists for our Thursday, which brings us more...
Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it makes its way up east coast

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday morning after barreling through southwest Florida as a powerful hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says Ian is now moving northeast with strong winds at 65 miles per hour. The system first made landfall as a category...
