ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf will reportedly pay Fox Sports to broadcast its tournaments

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWAft_0iE71qXT00
Greg Norman Photograph: Charles Laberge/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

LIV Golf is nearing an agreement with the US cable television network Fox Sports 1 to purchase air time for its tournaments, Golfweek reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources.

Since it was formally announced in March, the upstart professional golf circuit bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has operated without a TV deal, instead streaming its events for free on YouTube and Facebook, despite an initial outlay of more than $1bn to poach some of the sport’s biggest names from the PGA Tour.

Related: US congressman accuses LIV CEO Greg Norman of pushing Saudi ‘propaganda’

While the vast majority of major sports organizations sell their broadcast rights as a block to media companies in exchange for substantial up-front fees, the reported deal will see LIV Golf pay for its own airtime with the goal of recouping costs by selling their own commercial sponsorships.

Should the LIV Golf deal with Fox Sports 1 come to pass, it would also be required to comply with US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements enacted in March that mandate broadcasters disclose when foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their airwaves.

A LIV Golf representative described Golfweek’s report as “incomplete and inaccurate” when contacted by the Guardian but declined to comment on the potential implications of the FCC regulations, which require disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material.

“LIV Golf has exceeded expectations and remains ahead of schedule across numerous fronts, including broadcast rights,” the spokesperson said. “As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League. We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets.”

Critics have accused the Saudi government of using its reported $2bn investment to sanitize the kingdom’s dismal human rights record, alleged ties to the September 11 attacks, severe repression of women’s and LGBTQ+ rights and the 2018 murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi since the breakaway golf tour was announced six months ago.

LIV Golf will be responsible for the production of its own broadcasts in addition to selling its own advertisements, a “well-placed industry executive” told Golfweek.

The source also said LIV Golf had sought to secure a partnership with a number of other potential broadcast partners, but was turned down by NBC, CBS, Disney, Apple and Amazon. Fox Sports, the executive said, got involved only at the behest of Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corp.

The executive disputed the outlook put forth by LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman, who recently told ESPN that he was speaking with four different networks about traditional broadcast rights deals.

The potential Fox Sports deal represents an inversion of the standard model and is rare in today’s sports television ecosystem but is not entirely without precedent. In 2015, the influential boxing manager Al Haymon, backed by more than $425m in institutional capital, launched the Premier Boxing Champions series by paying a reported $20m to purchase airtime for 20 shows on NBC and NBC Sports Network.

The PBC deal, however, included co-investment from the NBC family in the form of shared production costs, on-air talent and promotional assets.

Comments / 13

Truth and Justice
2d ago

lol of course, FOX is a Russian subsidiary. Fox is perfectly okay with American journalists being butcher's by the Saudis. Everything has a price right FOX?

Reply
7
look up info.
2d ago

What happened to we will never forget? A lot of Saudi money made some forget!!!!!

Reply
13
Related
theScore

PGA TOUR countersues LIV, alleges Phil, Bryson recruited new members

The PGA TOUR has responded to LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit, countersuing the Saudi-funded league in a U.S. District Court, according to Golf Digest's Joel Beall. The TOUR is also accusing LIV Golf members Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson of recruiting PGA members to join the rival circuit. The original antitrust...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Greg Norman
Emory Wheel

LIV Golf: The competition PGA Tour needed

Let’s face it: LIV Golf, the professional golf league that launched on June 9, 2022 to rival the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour, appears bound for failure. It joins several other failed predecessors, such as the American Basketball Association, United States Football League and XFL. The PGA Tour is not as profitable as its more well-established counterparts, which includes the National Basketball Association and National Football League. Although Tiger Woods revitalized televised golf in the 2000s and has since greatly enriched the PGA Tour, its 2021 revenue still fell short of the billions that other sports leagues are able to generate.
NFL
Golf Channel

PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf encouraged players to violate contracts

The PGA Tour responded Wednesday to the antitrust lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month with a 71-page motion that included a counterclaim against LIV Golf for contractual interference. The Tour’s response to the lawsuit, which was originally filed by 11 Tour members who had been suspended for violating...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Cbs Sports#Getty Images Liv Golf#Fox Sports 1#Saudi#Fcc
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News

Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference. Rapinoe, who's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Guardian

Seth Meyers on Donald Trump: ‘What is wrong with you?’

Seth Meyers opened with the escalation of threats from Vladimir Putin after a series of setbacks in his invasion of Ukraine. Putin vowed that Russia will use “all means” at its disposal to continue the occupation of Ukraine, adding: “I am not bluffing.”. “OK, the problem with...
POTUS
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf Tour: Does Branden Grace have a pang of regret? Yes...

Branden Grace, who has played events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, has admitted there was "a pang" of regret at not being able to participate in the 2022 Presidents Cup as he claimed "things have got out of hand". Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir ahead of the Dunhill...
GOLF
The Guardian

The Guardian

457K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy