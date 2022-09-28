Read full article on original website
Related
Freaky Floats and other Austin food & drink news
What's new in Austin food & drink this week:
Parks, retail and residential spaces are part of San Marcos' Gas Lamp District plans
A mixed-use development that will sit on about 400 acres could be coming to a rapidly growing San Marcos. Real estate investment company Walton Global Holdings LLC and developer Majestic Realty Co. have received approvals from the city and Hays County to build east of I-35, on Centerpoint Road. The plan involves an industrial park that’s been dubbed “Project Thin Mint.” The Austin Business Journal reports that company executives shared plans to start construction in 2024 on two buildings totaling about 200,000 square feet, and the site could be more than 2 million square feet someday. These plans come as San Marcos plays a key role as a possible economic powerhouse in the budding Austin-San Antonio metroplex.
College grads can't satisfy talent pools for Central Texas jobs so companies are looking elsewhere
As Central Texas sees company relocations and expansions, there’s a demand for talent. But what are companies doing as the typical pipelines aren’t filling the needed slots like they used to? That topic came up during the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association annual conference and expo this week. KXAN reports that semiconductor chips manufacturer Applied Materials noted that their needs now extend beyond partnerships with four-year schools like The University of Texas at Austin. So filling in those gaps is key, especially as Samsung brings a $17 billion facility to Taylor and the CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Biden in August could ramp up chipmaking locally.
The driving range of EVs is limited. These UT researchers are working to address it.
Someday, electric vehicles could go distances fit for road trips across Texas. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, who have previously made strides in the lithium-ion battery industry, have developed a new electrode for such batteries that could draw greater power and allow faster charging. So far, the research has looked at just a single type of battery electrode and is in its early stages. But it offers exciting potential as some buyers consider driving range an important factor when making the switch to an EV or picking one. Tesla’s Model Y being produced out of Giga Texas, for example, offers an estimated 330-mile range, which is lower than what many have become accustomed to in gas-powered vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fueled by the appeal of space and privacy, more built-to-rent homes are coming to the Austin area
An Arizona home builder, NexMetro Communities, plans to establish a neighborhood by the name of Avilla Rio Oaks in Liberty Hill, north of Austin. But there will be no homes for sale. 260 single-family rental homes will sit in the 25-acre development. NexMetro has put forth two other projects near Austin, one in Liberty Hill and another in Georgetown. In total, the company is investing $164 million in the Austin metro with 634 rental homes across three communities. In a press release on the first two communities, Jason Flory, managing director for NexMetro Communities' Austin Division, described the Austin area as an ideal location for Avilla Homes neighborhoods. "Our expansion into Central Texas validates the tremendous appeal of this hybrid housing offering to consumers of all walks of life," Flory said. "We continue to look at new site locations in greater Austin because we know there is tremendous consumer appeal and demand."
'Popup photographer' brings a professional approach to Lady Bird Lake passers by
Nicklaus Pereksta says he loves photographing enthusiastic people, and it’s why his latest gig offering pictures to people out on Lady Bird Lake’s hike and bike trail is going smoothly. He sets up his gear on the Pfluger pedestrian bridge and puts out a sign: Photos, $10. “Overwhelmingly, this has been a really positive experience,” Pereksta said. “I get excited when I wake up in the morning and I can't wait to go to work.” Bikers and joggers are excited about it too. On the pedestrian bridge leading to downtown Thursday morning, a man on an e-bike rode up and posed, wanting more photos. “I posted the last pictures on Instagram and people loved it. They asked, ‘where is this guy?’” the biker told Pereksta. Bashfully, Pereksta, who also photographs landscapes and at weddings and other events, said he was happy to hear that.
Here are 7 'mid-price' Austin home listings in the $600,000s
3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,984SQFT Listing: Opendoor Brokerage 3 BR, 2 BA, 1,462 SQFT
Tesla rival Rivian opens North Austin service center for its stylish trucks
A new service center from electric truck company Rivian has come to North Austin, near the Crestview neighborhood. The center comes not long after it was revealed that its competitor, Tesla, will be opening its fourth Austin showroom in the northeast, near the intersection of 290 and 183. Rivian's service center is close by at 622 Morrow St. The California-based automaker says the 24,000 square foot space is dedicated to serving 42% of Texas' preorder holders along with their custom electric delivery vehicles from Amazon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austonia is hiring a newsletter editor
Help us find our editor! Austonia, a for-profit Austin digital media company, is looking for the right person for a new position as newsletter editor. Are you an innovator who wants to work exclusively in digital media and push the boundaries? Do you have 3+ years in digital, broadcast, print or agency work? This could be the opportunity for you. In two years we’ve created a place in the Austin media landscape, and we’re looking for people who can move us toward the front.
Just another smash and grab? How nonviolent crime can take a toll on the lives of its victims
On a Friday afternoon in late August, Paymahn Moussavi and his partner went on a bike ride at Lady Bird Lake and noticed glass on the ground when they returned to their parking spot. As they got closer to his partner’s car, Moussavi saw that the window had been smashed and some of their personal items were stolen, like Moussavi’s checkbook, car keys and thyroid medication with his home address on it. “It’s like a violation on so many different levels,” Moussavi said. In Austin, crime against property—which includes those such as robbery, burglary and auto theft—is slightly lower compared to this time last year, according to the Austin PD's most recently released statistics. But those crimes still totaled 3,760, and Moussavi is one of the many who have dealt with the fallout of such incidents.
Tesla says it will preempt "recall" with a software update pushed to affected vehicles
Tesla is not recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles because windows may close with excessive force and pinch a driver or passenger, according to a Tesla filing, which says the windows' automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.The Austin company's internal testing revealed the issue in August. Tesla filed a "Part 573 Safety Recall Report" with the NHTSA identifying the issues, outlining a "recall plan," and listing affected models and years, including "certain vehicles":Model S 2021-2022Model 3 2017-2022Model X 2021-2022Model Y 2020-2022 (including some that were made in the Austin factory)Instead of requiring vehicles to be serviced in-person, Tesla is pushing a software fix via an OTA (over the air) update. Similar to the process of an iPhone update, Tesla periodically modifies its vehicles' software systems with fixes and enhancements.Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 15.
Local green power project opposed by groups claiming it's environmentally unfriendly
Some residents of Bastrop county are fighting against a proposed solar project by Austin-based company Solar Proponent.The solar developer submitted an application to Elgin ISD which asked for both tax breaks and a request to waive the employee requirement from ten permanent employees to one according to the company’s Ch. 313 application. While the project bisects both Elgin and Bastrop ISD, Solar Proponent said in a May school board meeting that applying for a Ch. 313 in Bastrop wasn’t financially worth it.The project, named Dogwood Creek Solar, is estimated to produce 216 megawatts of energy and serve as a battery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A mortgage banker walks us through the math on purchasing a 'mid-price' Austin home
So you want to buy a house?To anyone trying to get on the "housing ladder," it's been a discouraging couple of years as prices skyrocketed in a market crowded with buyers bidding against each other for just about any available home.Things may be calming down, with the Austin Board of REALTORS reporting fewer sales and more available homes this summer.Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, from around 3% to well over 6% on a 30-year fixed rate loan, getting even more of a bump this week after the Federal Reserve raised bank rates on Wednesday.So how...
CannaBus tour sets out to educate Texans on medical marijuana
A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel CEO Reece Fulgham said in a press release. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."
New champagne and caviar lounge comes to the Fairmont and other Austin food and drink updates
Austin is filled with new restaurants and bars opening or expansions of well-loved local chains. Whether you're looking for a new place to grab a drink or are curious about which diner holds the crown as the best in Texas, this is the latest on the capital city's dining and drinking scene. Room 725 Champagne & CaviarFriday kicked off this semi-private lounge at Fairmont Austin. Promising a selection of Osetra caviar, exquisite champagne, live music and pre-embargo cigars, this space is primed for a luxurious evening. Reservations are required and it's open Fridays and Saturdays from 6-11 p.m.Kelly's Irish PubThe...
Part Two: Kaitlin Armstrong sought and captured, charged with murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson
(Editor's note: this is part two of a two part Austonia series tracking the Dateline NBC investigation of Moriah Wilson's murder. Read part one here.)After pro gravel biker Moriah "Mo" Wilson is gunned down in South Austin on May 11, police investigators develop a "person of interest," Austin's Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, a real estate agent, yoga teacher, amateur cyclist, and longtime girlfriend of Austin cyclist Colin Strickland.Originally from Michigan, where a childhood friend described her as "fun loving" and "smart," Armstrong finished college and traveled the world studying yoga, in places like Iceland, Bali, and Mexico. She ended up...
Friend or Frankenstein? North Austin lab holds prototype humanoid robot, with more to follow.
Austin-based company Apptronik is developing a humanoid robot and is teaming up with NASA to get it done.The robot, named Apollo, is poised to be one of the first humanoids available in commercial markets and is expected to reach broader availability next year. Currently, its first prototype is complete at the company’s headquarters on Stonehollow Dr. in North Austin.Apollo will be capable of doing a wide range of tasks. Apptronik says this ability as a general-purpose robot will help workers in industries like logistics, retail, hospitality, aerospace and more. Apptronik was founded in 2016 out of the Human Centered Robotics...
Travis County asks Hays County to stop work on SH 45 connector because it would bring too much traffic
The final link on the SH 45 Loop chain is approaching a roadblock. Travis County Commissioners have asked Hays County Commissioners to halt the State Highway 45 expansion project, which would create a 3.5-mile stretch connecting I-35 to FM 1626, feeding South Mopac.
Cheers! Council approves more bars, over neighborhood objections, for the E. 11th and 12th street corridor
After months of delay, City Council finally concluded passage of a revised urban renewal plan for Central East Austin on Thursday.Despite pleas from residents of the East 11th and 12th street corridor not to allow additional cocktail lounges in their neighborhood, Council adopted the latest plan for the district, including allowing more establishments that serve alcohol. Arguments over the impact of that change have bogged down the process.District 1 Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison championed the addition of cocktail lounges with a conditional use permit, displeasing residents who testified several times against adding more bars to the neighborhood. However, she added...
ACC's Rio Grande campus re-opens with a modern look that preserves the historical site
Austin Community College’s renovated Rio Grande campus is back open to students who are gushing over the study spaces and views of downtown.Updates to the historic building at 12th and Rio Grande—which was built in 1916 and previously a junior high school before becoming Austin High School—have been years in the making. A 2014 bond election funded the renovation work that started three years later, ultimately creating what ACC describes as a state-of-the-art college campus. ACC will host a ribbon cutting in October to celebrate the grand reopening.“You’re downtown but you are in this incredibly cool, older building that has...
Austonia
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.https://austonia.com
Comments / 0