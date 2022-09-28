Read full article on original website
Amazon Raising Front-Line Worker Wages
Amazon is raising wages for its front-line workers, and introducing a benefit that lets them collect their pay at any time during the month. As the company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening, the average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation will rise from $18 per hour to more than $19 per hour, with employees earning between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and where they’re based in the U.S.
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Launches Metaverse Grocery Experiences
Today in the connected economy, Walmart hopes to meet younger consumers in the metaverse through two new Roblox experiences. Plus, buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna teams up with CellPay to help people pay for prepaid phone minutes in installments, while Todd Crosland of CoinZoom talks to PYMNTS about his company’s non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with the Utah Jazz.
Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs
German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
Peloton Goes Instore With Dick’s Sporting Goods
In a pre-holiday push aimed at boosting sales, membership and subscribers, Peloton announced Thursday (Sept 29) that it was launching 100 branded store-in-store locations in what it called an exclusive retail and online partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods. While no firm launch date has been revealed yet, the beleaguered...
Walmart, Disney, Nike Push Further Into Metaverse
Walmart jumped into the metaverse this week with two new spaces in Roblox, the non-blockchain metaverse game which claims 52 million daily active users. “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play” are a testing ground for future expansion into the virtual reality worlds, the retail giant’s Chief Marketing Officer, William White, told CNBC.
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Teams With Dick's to Find New Members
Today in the connected economy, Peloton partners with Dick’s Sporting Goods in an effort to fuel new sales and memberships ahead of the holidays. Plus, Amazon expands its small business lending collaboration with Lendistry, while Meta makes it easier to share non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms. In a...
Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts
Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image
United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
EMEA Daily: Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, H&M announced that it will trial charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online and Klarna has teamed with CellPay to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) on cell phone minutes. Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with...
Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
Global payment services firm Worldline is acquiring a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform (OPP), a payment service provider (PSP) with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms with a focus on eCommerce. Worldline’s stake in OPP will enrich its value proposition in the marketplaces and platforms vertical, where...
US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm
U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs
Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
