TPL ushers in October with activities for the entire family
Terrebonne Parish Library is celebrating the month of October with a lineup of events for the entire family to enjoy. TPL invites the community to enjoy the following events this month:. Swamp Stories Series– All month long the library will be posting blogs, videos, book lists, and more related to...
Market at the Marina this Saturday, October 1
Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, October 1, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
The Fried Chicken Festival is this weekend at the lakefront. Here’s what you need to know.
Chicken and waffles, chicken with mac and cheese or with watermelon and feta, even a chicken topping on ice cream. There’s no end to the fried chicken variations you can find at the Fried Chicken Festival this weekend (Oct. 1-2) at the lakefront. Traditionalists can get a breast and...
October 1 Weekend Brings Football, Benefits, Volleyball, Oktoberfest & More!
There’s a lot of things happening this weekend! Here are some family-friendly community events for this weekend in the Houma/Thibodaux area:. Pointe-au-Chein Community Reef Development #2 | Friday, September 30 | Montegut St., Montegut | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) is excited to have the community join them in Montegut, LA! CRCL’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program recycles shells from participating New Orleans-based restaurants and uses the shells to restore oyster reefs and shoreline habitats across Coastal Louisiana. Volunteers are invited but not required to get into the water to construct the reef. They recommend that volunteers prepare to get wet and muddy and bring a change of clothes. A hose is available at the launch site. Click here for more information or to register.
Terrebonne Council on Aging to host Parish-Wide Bingo
The Terrebonne Council on Aging will host a parish-wide bingo for all Terrebonne Parish Residents who are 60 years old and up. Bingo will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 8:30am – 3pm at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street. All participants must be present by 10am. Music will be provided by Larry White.
Nicholls NAACP Homecoming Fashion Show returns
After a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida, the Nicholls State University NAACP Chapter is pleased to announce the 11th Edition of the NAACP Homecoming Fashion Show. The fashion show, titled Runway XI, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Students and members of the 2022 Homecoming Court will model clothing from local retailers, including JuJus Boutique, B. Luxe Boutique, Buckle, and 4 MG Fashion.
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
Nicholls to host Second Annual Louisiana Collector’s Convention
The Second Annual Louisiana Collector’s Convention will kick off on Friday, September 30. The convention will offer a full weekend of buying, selling and trading sports cards, and more. “With approximately 75 vendor tables, the convention is easily the biggest show in the area,” said Ray Mayon, owner of Down South Cards and Bats, and event coordinator.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Early in Houma for Football in London
To have a true walk-on mentality means being ready to go wherever and whenever — even if it means bright and early on a Sunday morning at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux®. When the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2 in London, the award-winning restaurant will be ready to serve guests and show the game, sound on, on its more than 70 screens. With Mimosas and Mad Marys ready to flow, and unbeatable scratch-made “brunch” items like the Hangover Burger, Voodoo Shrimp, and Grits and Beignets fueling the fandom, Walk-On’s is the place to be for the first of the NFL’s annual slate of games in Europe.
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees
HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
Houma Fire responding to Midas on Barrow Street
Houma Fire has responded to a fire at the Midas on Barrow Street. Please find alternate routes.
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
Larose library to extend hours; Temporary bookmobile service coming soon
The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will offer additional evening hours and be open on Fridays and Saturdays to provide increased access to library services for residents in southern Lafourche. With the South Lafourche Branch still temporarily closed, and the Golden Meadow Branch demolished, due to extensive storm...
Lafourche Parish Government, LPSO collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian efforts
In an effort to support our neighbors in Florida as they rebuild following Hurricane Ian, Lafourche Parish Government and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will collect supplies (no monetary donations at this time) that will be hand delivered to those in need. We will collect supplies at the following...
Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is accepting donations for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful category 4 storm on Wednesday, September 28, leaving more than two million Floridians without power and dumping heavy rain across the state. In an effort to provide relief and essential items to those affected by the storm, Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is accepting essential items, and monetary donations to aid in the recovery effort.
Ready Start Terrebonne seeks input from the business community
The Ready Start Terrebonne Parish Early Childhood Program is seeking input from the business community. The Terrebonne Parish Workforce Survey is designed for business owners and managers to provide insight to the workforce’s current needs and challenges regarding access to high-quality early childhood care and education. The three-minute survey...
It's chemistry, not magic: Dan Gill explains how to make your pink hydrangeas turn blue (or vice versa)
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a pink hydrangea and would like to know how to make it bloom blue flowers. — Andy Gordon. Hydrangeas are exceptional in that the color of their flowers can change...
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
Ochsner Health Receives Gift to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health has received a gift that will establish its state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center to be built on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000-square-foot center will be a comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an innovation center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. The donation of an undisclosed amount comes from long-time Ochsner supporters Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick. Hospital officials hope to break ground on the project in early 2023 and to be finished by 2025.
