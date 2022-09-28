There’s a lot of things happening this weekend! Here are some family-friendly community events for this weekend in the Houma/Thibodaux area:. Pointe-au-Chein Community Reef Development #2 | Friday, September 30 | Montegut St., Montegut | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) is excited to have the community join them in Montegut, LA! CRCL’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program recycles shells from participating New Orleans-based restaurants and uses the shells to restore oyster reefs and shoreline habitats across Coastal Louisiana. Volunteers are invited but not required to get into the water to construct the reef. They recommend that volunteers prepare to get wet and muddy and bring a change of clothes. A hose is available at the launch site. Click here for more information or to register.

