Gun advocates file lawsuit over CT ban on assault weapons
Two former Connecticut correction officers and a firearms instructor along with two gun advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit over the state's ban on assault weapons. Calling the guns, "modern sporting arms," the group represented by two Republican lawmakers, state Reps. Doug Dubitsky and Craig Fishbein, is challenging Connecticut's laws that since 2013 have prohibited dealers or others from selling or possessing semiautomatic, automatic or burst-fire weapons.
Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year
WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
Conservation land trust that bought area in Monroe seeks approval to build hiking trails
Land trust advocates in southwest Connecticut have acquired a small tract of land in Monroe to preserve its biodiversity and are asking town officials to let them build hiking trails in the surrounding area. The Aspetuck Land Trust paid $20,000 to buy the 7.8 acres from the Boy Scouts of...
Some CT home values increased by $60 a day for 10 years, data shows
Connecticut residents have heard the same refrain for the past almost three years: home prices have skyrocketed as inventory gets depleted. This same chorus is echoed for the Connecticut rental market, with the cost of rent in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area among the top five most expensive median monthly rent in the nation.
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
How CT's biggest cities rank for walking and biking — and what experts think scores really say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For those who are looking to walk and bike around a city in Connecticut, data shows you should head to New Haven. Connecticut data from Walk Score, a site that compiles walk and bike scores for individual cities, ranked...
Calendar Close-up: Westporters share their experience with death in new book
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Peritz Levinson led a very interesting life. Born and educated in Cincinnati, he began his psychiatric practice there. Moving to New York – the center of the psychiatric world – in the 1950s, he saw 30 to 40 patients a week, and was beloved by them. He joined the staff at Greenwich Hospital, and continued his private practice. He read voraciously, followed world events, played golf into his 80s, and always ate healthily. When his wife developed Alzheimer’s he became interested in Exit International, a global organization that advocates for a person’s right to determine the time and place of their own death.
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
UConn football vs. Fresno State State: Time, TV, and what you need to know
What you need to know: UConn is coming off a tough stretch. The last three opponents are ranked in the top 25 in some capacity. with Syracuse ranked No. 25 in this week's coaching poll, while Michigan is fourth and NC State 10th. The Huskies opponent this week is no slouch, but Fresno State (1-2) is not at the same level. UConn enters as a 24-point underdog as it still suffers from a myriad of injuries, but Fresno State will be missing starting quarterback Jake Haener and starting defensive back Evan Williams. While that does not quite compare to UConn's loss of starting quarterback, top two running backs and top two receivers, it will be a welcome change of pace from Michigan and NC State. Fresno State and UConn met for the first time in the season opener last year, and it was not pretty. Fresno State shut the Huskies out 45-0 in what would be backup quarterback Logan Fife's first game. Fife, who starts Saturday, entered once the game was well out of reach and completed 7 of 13 passes with his first career touchdown pass and an interception. UConn true freshman quarterback Zion Williams and running back Victor Rosa will lead an offense that is hoping to show improvement after being stymied by two of the top defenses in the country on back-to-back weeks, limited to 10 points over the two losses.
