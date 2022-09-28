ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Hurricane Ian's Damage Estimate Ranks It Among the Top 10 Costliest Storms in US History

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in parts of Florida this week, residents know they could sustain damage to their homes, vehicles, and other property. Analysts estimate the dollar cost of the storm’s structural damage, believing it could be one of the costliest natural disasters to date in the U.S., as Quartz reported. How high are the Hurricane Ian damage cost estimates so far?
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Aftermath of Hurricane Ian could wreak havoc on insurance market: ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it is’

Hurricane Ian has brought widespread devastation to Florida, with many areas facing months or years of rebuilding, and for many residents, the recovery process might be prolonged without proper flood insurance, property insurance or other reimbursements for damages.In Florida, ongoing challenges and setbacks for the state’s insurance industry could exacerbate these problems even further.“Florida’s property insurance market was the most volatile in the U.S. before Hurricane Ian formed and will most likely become even more unstable in the wake of the storm,” Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute, an insurance trade association, told the Associated Press.Florida Chief Financial...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
CBS Denver

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Insurers brace for $47 BILLION payout from Hurricane Ian as devastated Floridians share videos of their wrecked homes, cars and businesses - with many firms refusing to cover storm damage

Insurers are facing payouts of up to $47 billion from Hurricane Ian, in what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Damage assessments are still in the early stages, but the scenes of devastation from Florida's Gulf Coast make it clear that thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed by the monster hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

More Than 2 Million People In Florida Are Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Ian Gets Closer

People in Florida were evacuating or preparing to ride out increasingly heavy rainfall and forceful winds on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian was forecast to hit the state Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. local time, life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding were expected from Ian, a Category 3 hurricane that is expected to get stronger as it nears land. Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 125 mph. Around Florida, about 2.5 million people are under some kind of evacuation order, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Renters Insurance#Home Insurance#Allstate Insurance#Hurricane Ian#Fema Rrb Insurance
AOL Corp

Insurers brace for hit from Florida's costliest storm since 1992

(Reuters) -Insurers are bracing for a hit of between $28 billion and $47 billion from Hurricane Ian, in what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, according to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic. Wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida are expected...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
disneydining.com

First Estimates are in on Hurricane Ian’s Damage, and the Numbers are Staggering

Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida on Wednesday with damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and catastrophic flooding. Hurricanes are known for being completely unpredictable, and Ian was no exception. Over the course of several days of forecasts, data models projected different points of landfall, as well as differing wind speeds, resulting in various forecasts related to which Category Ian would ultimately fall into.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy