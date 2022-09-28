Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Gobles man dies from injuries in M-51 crash
PAW PAW – A Gobles man died Friday Sept. 23, from injuries he received in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday, Sept. 21, on M-51 in Paw Paw Township near Eagle Lake, according to reports from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital...
Freeway shut down, pedestrian killed along I-94 near Paw Paw
Westbound I-94 is shut down just after exit 66 after a pedestrian was hit and killed. Michigan State Troopers are investigating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Fire destroys LaPorte County home
A LaPorte home was destroyed by fire today. Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fully engulfed in flames before 12 p.m. to 302 W. 250 South just west of U.S. 35 near Kingsbury. Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home not knowing...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Man in serious condition after driving off bridge
ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Central Dispatch got a call on Saturday for a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl in Trowbridge Township. Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrived on the scene and discovered a single SUV on the river bank. The vehicle was occupied by a single driver occupant who was found to be unconscious.
22 WSBT
Neighbors react to shootout involving Indiana State Excise Officer
Witnesses describe what they heard and saw Thursday night on South Bend's east side. Indiana State Police tell us it was a shootout between a suspect and an Indiana State Excise Officer. Investigators say the officer was following the suspect when they stopped, got out of their car and began...
22 WSBT
Road work in Stevensville expected to slow down traffic
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Drivers near Stevensville should expect delays as road work begins on parts of John Beers Road. The exact areas of work between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue on the map below. Drivers should expect lane restrictions Friday morning, lasting until 8 p.m. that same night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
95.3 MNC
Niles man sentenced in crash that killed one and injured two
A Niles man was sentenced in a crash that killed one person and injured two. It happened on January 22, 2019, in Milton Township. Leader Publications reports that 34-year-old Ryon Koth was driving too fast in winter conditions and lost control of his vehicle. He then hit two others head...
22 WSBT
Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mishawaka
A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday September 27th. Mishawaka Police along with the FBI arrested Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend. Taylor was arrested without incident and is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail awaiting arraignment in Federal...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police warning of local scam at self checkouts
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are warning residents of a new scam happening across the county that happens when you enter self checkout lanes. Police say a scammer will drop a $10 bill on the ground when a person enters a self checkout, and they point it out to distract the victim.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police investigate accidental shooting near WMU
There was a report of a shooting near Western Michigan University, police say.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
WWMTCw
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Comments / 0