ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Central Dispatch got a call on Saturday for a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl in Trowbridge Township. Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrived on the scene and discovered a single SUV on the river bank. The vehicle was occupied by a single driver occupant who was found to be unconscious.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO