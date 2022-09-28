ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Gobles man dies from injuries in M-51 crash

PAW PAW – A Gobles man died Friday Sept. 23, from injuries he received in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday, Sept. 21, on M-51 in Paw Paw Township near Eagle Lake, according to reports from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital...
