Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –One man is in jail and two others suspects remain on the run following an officer involved shooting that took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say the trio led them on a chase ending when deputies say the truck they were going after crashed into at Firetower Road and Western Lane. Authorities say two of the three suspects managed to run off , but deputies say 19-year-old Darreun Miller wasn’t able to dodge them and according to deputies reached for a gun. A deputy fired a missing shot at miller who was later arrested.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO