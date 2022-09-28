Read full article on original website
General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong
Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
Inspector general report reveals Chicago taxpayers paid $250M in police-related settlements in 3-year period
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg’s report indicates the problem is that the city has shortcomings in how data is collected about those cases, what watches do the allegations happen and which units are involved, for instance.
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
Critics inside city hall believe Mayor Lightfoot's property taxes decision was a political ploy
On second thought, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said no increase in property taxes will be needed next year. Her political opponents are skeptical. The mayor said revenue has exceeded expectations and that no property tax increase will be needed.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city of Chicago employees
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that all city employees will soon receive up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
Protestor disrupts AG candidate’s news conference over SAFE-T Act’s cashless bail provision
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act...
Cook County Board unanimously repeals county wheel tax
Cook County commissioners last week unanimously voted to eliminate the so-called wheel tax for residents in unincorporated areas. The vote on September 22 will permanently end the county’s vehicle registration fines and fees. “Anytime we have an opportunity to cut or eliminate taxes it’s always the right thing to...
Illinois house speaker defends state's upcoming elimination of cash bail amid harsh skepticism from Republicans
The speaker of the Illinois House said Wednesday his political opponents want to sow fear and spread misinformation. Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) told the City Club of Chicago that the elimination of cash bail, effective Jan. 1, is a good thing.
Judge describes self-defense, ‘a chaotic tragedy’ in acquitting man of murder outside Richard’s Bar
Thomas Tansey was possibly being double-teamed and acted in self-defense when he brandished a box cutter that killed Kenneth Paterimos during a fight in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Cook County Judge Alfredo Maldonado said as he acquitted Tansey on all counts Wednesday. And other details, previously unknown to the...
DeVore again goes against the party line on SAFE-T Act, claims law would harm “Black men and other minorities”
Proof that if you bend the political spectrum enough the far left and far right eventually meet. I thought the whole point of the law is to prevent what Devore is complaining about. I thought all of the Republicans are saying there will be anarchy on the streets if pot smokers and shoplifters are free.
Cook County officials raise redesigned flag
Cook County officials raised a newly redesigned flag at Daley Plaza in Chicago on Sept. 24. The flag-raising comes as the county nears its 200th anniversary. “I am humbled by the opportunity to have led this historic redesign of the new flag for the nation’s second largest county,” said Cook County Commissioner and Flag Advisory Panel Co-Chair Scott Britton in a statement.
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Woman Tells Jurors She Watched Her Ex-Boyfriend Kill 6 Family Members in Gage Park Massacre
Warning: Content in this story is disturbing and may be difficult for some viewers to read. For nearly two hours Wednesday, a woman calmly told a Cook County jury about watching her former boyfriend kill six members of his extended family inside the family’s Southwest Side home. The massacre...
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
Cicero condemns arbitrator’s decision to reinstate firefighter who injured colleague
Cicero condemns arbitrator’s decision to reinstate firefighter who injured colleague. Cicero, IL — Officials of the Town of Cicero on Tuesday denounced arbitrator Cary Morgen who ordered the reinstatement of an employee involved in a felonious assault against a paramedic and who engaged in a verbal altercation with a supervisor.
Chicago police to digitally encrypt all radio channels
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about CPD’s switch to digitally encrypted police channels and why Alec Baldwin and other workers from the ‘Rust’ set could be charged. She also shared details about what could come next from the special master’s reviews of the Mar-a-Lago documents and if Trump’s name could be taken down from his Chicago tower.
Politics getting ‘very complex’ in 38th Ward aldermanic race
Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) could face as many as half-dozen opponents, including a reelection challenge from 38th Ward Democratic Organization vice president Ed Bannon, possibly putting ward committeeperson Robert Martwick in a position to choose between two friends by endorsement time. “Both Nick and Ed have been loyal allies and...
