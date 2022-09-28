ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

nypressnews.com

General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong

Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cook County Board unanimously repeals county wheel tax

Cook County commissioners last week unanimously voted to eliminate the so-called wheel tax for residents in unincorporated areas. The vote on September 22 will permanently end the county’s vehicle registration fines and fees. “Anytime we have an opportunity to cut or eliminate taxes it’s always the right thing to...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

Cook County officials raise redesigned flag

Cook County officials raised a newly redesigned flag at Daley Plaza in Chicago on Sept. 24. The flag-raising comes as the county nears its 200th anniversary. “I am humbled by the opportunity to have led this historic redesign of the new flag for the nation’s second largest county,” said Cook County Commissioner and Flag Advisory Panel Co-Chair Scott Britton in a statement.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility

BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
BELLWOOD, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago police to digitally encrypt all radio channels

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about CPD’s switch to digitally encrypted police channels and why Alec Baldwin and other workers from the ‘Rust’ set could be charged. She also shared details about what could come next from the special master’s reviews of the Mar-a-Lago documents and if Trump’s name could be taken down from his Chicago tower.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Politics getting ‘very complex’ in 38th Ward aldermanic race

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) could face as many as half-dozen opponents, including a reelection challenge from 38th Ward Democratic Organization vice president Ed Bannon, possibly putting ward committeeperson Robert Martwick in a position to choose between two friends by endorsement time. “Both Nick and Ed have been loyal allies and...
CHICAGO, IL

