Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Support for rural domestic violence victims available through LSA grant award
The US Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (DOJ OVW) awarded to Legal Services Alabama (LSA) one of 33 grants targeting rural victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. The grant is offered through the OVW’s Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Assistance Program.
selmasun.com
Dallas County native receives ALFA scholarship
A Dallas County native and Auburn University student received a scholarship during a reception by the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture (ALFA) Foundation and the Dallas County Farmers Federation on Sept. 26. The student, Caroline Thomas, was recognized and received a $1,750 scholarship at the event, which took place at Lazenby...
selmasun.com
Four shot during argument at Uniontown event
Four people were shot during an argument that took place after the Footwash Festival in Uniontown. According to a report from AL.com two men traveled from Indianapolis to the event, which is held on private land. An argument developed where one of the men said that the other would not give him a ride back to Indianapolis.
selmasun.com
DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School
Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Community Health Fair in Camden scheduled for Oct. 18
West Central Alabama Community Health Improvement League and AmeriCorps Vista will present a Community Health Fair in Camden on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme for this occasion is "Falling Into Better Health". A healthcare provider will be on hand to provide blood pressure checks and COVID vaccination.
selmasun.com
High-speed internet to expand in Dallas and six other Black Belt counties thanks to $50M USDA award
High-speed internet will be expanded in Dallas and six other Black Belt counties thanks to almost $50 million in loans and grants recently announced by the US Department of Agriculture. Pine Belt Telephone Company Inc. will receive the funds to connect 15,989 people, 608 businesses, 52 educational facilities and 407...
Comments / 0