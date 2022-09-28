ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Councilors Arroyo, Fernandes Anderson Present Redistricting Map to Boston City Council

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago

BOSTON – District Councilors Ricardo Arroyo (District 5) and Tania Fernandes Anderson (District 7) presented a map for consideration as the Council undergoes the redistricting process. Councilors Kendra Lara (District 6) and Julia Mejia (At-Large) signed on to the proposal at today’s Council meeting.

By law, the Council must redistrict every 10 years following the release of the Federal Census results. The proposed map takes into account the 9.4% increase in population since 2010.

The map presented during today’s Boston City Council meeting addresses the large growth in population for District 2 and the decrease in population for District 3. The map creates more unified neighborhoods that were split in the current map, including the South End, South Boston, Roxbury, Mattapan and Roslindale. It also preserves diversity in several districts while keeping communities of interest together, including (in District 3) the Vietnamese community, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in the South End, the LGBTQ+ community, and (in District 7) the Cape Verdean community.

The majority of the South End is unified under District 3 and follows the First Suffolk District State Senate lines. Racial demographic and population level percentages are maintained, and major corridor lines, including American Legion Highway, Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue, are cleaned up in this proposal. The deviation total is at 2.55% which provides excellent population parity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1zGP_0iE6z60C00

“Our map proposal took into account the best interests of our neighborhoods, communities of interest, and the city as a whole. It meets all legal guidelines while ensuring diverse and inclusive districts that strengthen Boston for the present and the future,” Arroyo said.

“This proposal offers greater unification of neighborhoods within council districts, as well as improved representation for communities of interest across the City. The map meets the principles of the Voting Rights Act and presents our colleagues on the council with a blueprint for a thoughtful redistricting process that will benefit our constituents. I look forward to conversations with our residents, advocates, and my colleagues in the weeks to come,” Fernandes Anderson said.

Fernandes Anderson and Arroyo encourage community input on their map. A public hearing on redistricting is scheduled for tomorrow, September 29 from 3pm to 6pm in the Iannella Chamber at City Hall with two more public hearings to follow. Passage of a map is expected to occur prior to November 7 – one year before the next municipal election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kJuE_0iE6z60C00

Comments / 1

Related
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
Boston

With executive order, Mayor Wu looks to double speed of affordable housing approval process

"Building a Boston for everyone means ensuring that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing across our communities." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday she will sign an executive order aimed at prioritizing city approvals of affordable housing developments, with an objective to retool the zoning code to slice the time to approve such projects in half.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Cannabis team makes pitch for Mattapan Square storefront

With an eye toward getting to a hearing before the Boston Cannabis Board (BCB) next month, the team behind a proposed adult-use cannabis dispensary at 538 River St. in Mattapan Square held its final community meeting on Sept. 21, earning equal amounts of excitement and concern for the shop, called “The POT” as co-founders Dru Ledbetter and Marquis Cohen touted their own roots in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
City
Roslindale, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Mass. bridge inspector warned Boston months before street light fell

BOSTON — The city of Boston received a warning about the poor condition of its street lights on the Moakley Bridge nearly two months before a street light fell, seriously injuring a pedestrian, 5 Investigates has learned. The email, dated Aug. 1 from a MassDOT engineer to an engineer...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Fix the actual roads’: These are the street changes readers want to see

Boston.com readers want upgrades to the streets, but they don't agree with Mayor Wu on what that means. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu implemented a number of changes to Boston that were first implemented in response to the Orange Line shutdown will stay in place. The city says the changes were such a success that they should continue to “enhance public space and improve mobility,” but Boston.com readers aren’t happy about it.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

City May Change Rules for Demolishing Historic Buildings

A City Council Committee has started looking at doubling the maximum delay for demolition of a historic home or building, but also to remove many properties from consideration for the demo delays. The Historical Commission can put a delay on demolishing homes and buildings that have historic significance in an...
WATERTOWN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
Dorchester Reporter

Roca calls its new space in Newmarket ‘neutral, safe’

Roca, the Chelsea-based nonprofit focused on violence intervention, had spent years planning to move its Boston headquarters on Albany Street to a new location. The agency works with young men and women who are affected by gun violence and hail from Dorchester, Mattapan, Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Roslindale. There are 179 people in the Roca program; 49 percent come from Dorchester, and 16 percent from Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus

Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

USS Constitution making a Turnaround Friday

The USS Constitution will make a turnaround on Friday around 11am at Castle Island!. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a lifelong resident of South Boston sometimes mistaken for a yuppie. Co-host of Caught Up, storyteller, lover of red wine and binge watching TV series. Mrs. Peter G. Follow her @MaureenCaught.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston City Council#Boston Public#Politics Local#The Federal Census#Vietnamese#Asian American#Pacific Islander#Cape Verdean#American Legion Highway
newbedfordguide.com

Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston

Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
commonwealthmagazine.org

Polito praises Driscoll’s experience – but won’t endorse

WHEN THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION created a Seaport Economic Council in 2015, chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, one of its first appointed members was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. In 2019, Polito co-led a statewide Economic Development Planning Council on which Driscoll served as a member. And when Gov. Charlie Baker and Polito were pushing for a zoning reform bill, Driscoll was a prime advocate.
SALEM, MA
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy