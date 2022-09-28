ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
WOWT

Butterfly Bakery donates money to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A local bakery combined sweet treats with helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Butterfly Bakery donated 10% of their proceeds to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and other parts of the country. Those who visited the bakery Saturday morning enjoyed a sweet treat for a good cause.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services

A Nebraska man who escaped from jail in Arkansas will remain in jail in Omaha. Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games. Two dead in Bennington home, no danger to public. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Omaha murder suspect appears in...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Radiological disaster drill in Omaha

A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Westside on a long trip with a perfect 5-0 record. Friday Night Fever: Millard West vs Millard North. Updated: 9 hours ago. Millard West...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Chingona Fest supports small business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first ever midwest Chingona Fest at Stinson Park is supporting small businesses. Chingona means a tough, empowered woman. More than 70 tough and empowered women were out in Stinson park Saturday promoting their small businesses. They’re selling unique clothing, jewelry, handbags, decorations and more. And...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Midamerican#Heading South#Hurricane Ida#Wowt#Midamerican Energy#Lincoln Electrical System#Bettendorf#Nebraska Task Force 1#Ne Tf1
WOWT

Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans

An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is describing an emergency surgery as a "home run." Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Offutt Air Force Base celebrates reopened runway

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base is back open for business. A ceremony took place Friday for the reopening of Offutt’s runway. The main runway needed to be replaced, even before flood waters ravaged one-third of the runway in March 2019. The Pentagon had done a...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday. Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was shot multiple times overnight. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the 30-year-old victim to a hospital. Police say the victim had critical injuries but was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village

MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
MURRAY, NE

