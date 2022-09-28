Read full article on original website
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
WOWT
Butterfly Bakery donates money to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A local bakery combined sweet treats with helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Butterfly Bakery donated 10% of their proceeds to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and other parts of the country. Those who visited the bakery Saturday morning enjoyed a sweet treat for a good cause.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services
A Nebraska man who escaped from jail in Arkansas will remain in jail in Omaha. Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games. Two dead in Bennington home, no danger to public. Updated:...
WOWT
Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Omaha murder suspect appears in...
WOWT
Radiological disaster drill in Omaha
A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Westside on a long trip with a perfect 5-0 record. Friday Night Fever: Millard West vs Millard North. Updated: 9 hours ago. Millard West...
WOWT
Omaha Chingona Fest supports small business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first ever midwest Chingona Fest at Stinson Park is supporting small businesses. Chingona means a tough, empowered woman. More than 70 tough and empowered women were out in Stinson park Saturday promoting their small businesses. They’re selling unique clothing, jewelry, handbags, decorations and more. And...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
WOWT
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
WOWT
Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans
An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is describing an emergency surgery as a "home run." Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
WOWT
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
WOWT
Offutt Air Force Base celebrates reopened runway
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base is back open for business. A ceremony took place Friday for the reopening of Offutt’s runway. The main runway needed to be replaced, even before flood waters ravaged one-third of the runway in March 2019. The Pentagon had done a...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer days heading into October
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmer start in the 50s today will turn into a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It should be a great day all across the area. South wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are again likely today and will aid in the warmth we build this weekend.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday. Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went...
WOWT
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was shot multiple times overnight. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the 30-year-old victim to a hospital. Police say the victim had critical injuries but was...
WOWT
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
WOWT
NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
