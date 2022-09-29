ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us

New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
MedicalXpress

Locating a switch to tell the brain when to learn and when to remember

The memory system alternates between periods of learning and remembering. These two functions are controlled by different neural circuits. Using an animal model, scientists from the Institut Pasteur recently identified a neural signal in the hippocampus, a brain region essential for forming and recalling memories, that enables the brain to alternate between remembering and learning modes. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress

Louis Pasteur's scientific discoveries in the 19th century continue to save the lives of millions today

Some of the greatest scientific discoveries haven't resulted in Nobel Prizes. Louis Pasteur, who lived from 1822 to 1895, is arguably the world's best-known microbiologist. He is widely credited for the germ theory of disease and for inventing the process of pasteurization—which is named after him—to preserve foods. Remarkably, he also developed the rabies and anthrax vaccines and made major contributions to combating cholera.
Alissa Rose

New part of the human body found inside lungs

In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Scientist

Fungal DNA, Cells Found in Human Tumors

Fungal DNA is present in various types of cancer, according to two studies published yesterday (September 29) in Cell. The findings add support to a hypothesized link between fungi and certain cancers, although researchers emphasize that there isn’t yet evidence for a causal connection. The studies provide “pretty compelling...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Thought a Bacteria Was Harmless – They Were Wrong

An international study led by Singapore scientists discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease. A team of international scientists has discovered that Neisseria — a genus of bacteria that lives in the human body – is not as harmless as previously thought. In fact, it can cause infections in patients with bronchiectasis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Phys.org

New bacterial species discovered in the intestine

Whether plant, animal or human, living organisms are colonized by a multitude of bacteria. Research findings in recent years show that bacteria not only co-exist with their host, but form mutual interactions in the form of a symbiosis that can benefit both the bacterium and the host. The sum of...
News-Medical.net

Scientists visualize antibiotics in action inside a pathogenic bacterium

Every living cell relies on proteins in order to function and the process of protein synthesis – translation – is critical for survival. Bacteria are no exception, with molecular machines involved in translation being one of the most common targets for antibiotics. Now, for the first time, scientists...
UPI News

Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Fungi are commonly present in human tumors, and may someday be used as a tool to detect, diagnose and even treat cancer. That's according to an international team of scientists, which on Thursday unveiled what they said is the first-ever "pan-cancer mycobiome atlas" that describes the links between fungi and 35 types of cancer.
Phys.org

'Mystery gene' matures the skeleton of the cell

"I'm a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker," geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as 40 years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute...
Maya Devi

Woman who can smell Parkinson’s helps scientists develop test

Scientists in the UK have used the ability of a woman's hypersensitive sense of smell to develop a test that helps detect whether a person has Parkinson's disease. Scientists have realized that Joy Milne could smell Parkinson's disease and they’re developing a test to detect people with the condition.
BGR.com

Scientists cured pneumonia in mice using revolutionary little robots

Scientists have used tiny robots to cure pneumonia in mice. The development was detailed in research published in the journal Nature Materials. In the study, researchers say that “bioinspired microrobots” can move through the body and deal with different microbes connected to certain illnesses. The technology is still...
