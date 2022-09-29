Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
MedicalXpress
Locating a switch to tell the brain when to learn and when to remember
The memory system alternates between periods of learning and remembering. These two functions are controlled by different neural circuits. Using an animal model, scientists from the Institut Pasteur recently identified a neural signal in the hippocampus, a brain region essential for forming and recalling memories, that enables the brain to alternate between remembering and learning modes. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Louis Pasteur's scientific discoveries in the 19th century continue to save the lives of millions today
Some of the greatest scientific discoveries haven't resulted in Nobel Prizes. Louis Pasteur, who lived from 1822 to 1895, is arguably the world's best-known microbiologist. He is widely credited for the germ theory of disease and for inventing the process of pasteurization—which is named after him—to preserve foods. Remarkably, he also developed the rabies and anthrax vaccines and made major contributions to combating cholera.
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Scientist
Fungal DNA, Cells Found in Human Tumors
Fungal DNA is present in various types of cancer, according to two studies published yesterday (September 29) in Cell. The findings add support to a hypothesized link between fungi and certain cancers, although researchers emphasize that there isn’t yet evidence for a causal connection. The studies provide “pretty compelling...
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Thought a Bacteria Was Harmless – They Were Wrong
An international study led by Singapore scientists discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease. A team of international scientists has discovered that Neisseria — a genus of bacteria that lives in the human body – is not as harmless as previously thought. In fact, it can cause infections in patients with bronchiectasis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Phys.org
New bacterial species discovered in the intestine
Whether plant, animal or human, living organisms are colonized by a multitude of bacteria. Research findings in recent years show that bacteria not only co-exist with their host, but form mutual interactions in the form of a symbiosis that can benefit both the bacterium and the host. The sum of...
Protein-eating cancer cells can be made to starve themselves, research is showing
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna have joined forces to try to understand what causes cancer cells to survive so efficiently by eating protein, according to a press release published Friday. The work could open new doors to treating cancer by starving its cells.
News-Medical.net
Scientists visualize antibiotics in action inside a pathogenic bacterium
Every living cell relies on proteins in order to function and the process of protein synthesis – translation – is critical for survival. Bacteria are no exception, with molecular machines involved in translation being one of the most common targets for antibiotics. Now, for the first time, scientists...
Cockroach zapper: Researchers turn to AI to solve pest problem
A researcher in the U.K. seems to have reached his wit's end with cockroaches and developed a turret-based laser system to tackle them. Or as The Vice sees it, used his machine learning and engineering skills to bring the dream of zapping bugs into reality. Anyone who has witnessed a...
Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Fungi are commonly present in human tumors, and may someday be used as a tool to detect, diagnose and even treat cancer. That's according to an international team of scientists, which on Thursday unveiled what they said is the first-ever "pan-cancer mycobiome atlas" that describes the links between fungi and 35 types of cancer.
Phys.org
'Mystery gene' matures the skeleton of the cell
"I'm a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker," geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as 40 years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute...
Woman who can smell Parkinson’s helps scientists develop test
Scientists in the UK have used the ability of a woman's hypersensitive sense of smell to develop a test that helps detect whether a person has Parkinson's disease. Scientists have realized that Joy Milne could smell Parkinson's disease and they’re developing a test to detect people with the condition.
An ancient rodent Morganucodon is the ancestor of all mammals including humans, study finds
The genome organization of the oldest mammal common ancestor has been recreated by an international research team. A new study shows the reconstruction of the ancestral genome may aid in both the study of mammalian evolution and the preservation of contemporary species. This fossilized animal, Morganucodon, which lived approximately 200...
Scientists cured pneumonia in mice using revolutionary little robots
Scientists have used tiny robots to cure pneumonia in mice. The development was detailed in research published in the journal Nature Materials. In the study, researchers say that “bioinspired microrobots” can move through the body and deal with different microbes connected to certain illnesses. The technology is still...
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
