Hawkins County, TN

TBI: Hawkins Co. compliance checks find 2 unregistered sex offenders

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A compliance check operation by local law enforcement led to the arrest of two sex offenders in Hawkins County who failed to register.

According to a post on social media by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), around 50 sex offenders were visited during the operation. The checks were conducted by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI Sex Offender Registry Unit and the United States Marshals Service for the Eastern District.

The operation lasted two days with law enforcement teams conducting compliance checks on 48 registered sex offenders in the area. Out of the 48 offenders, 45 were reportedly in compliance with the checks.

The offenders not in compliance were reported to be living at an unregistered address, and two sex offenders were located and arrested for failing to register, the post states.

“Sex offender registry compliance check operations such as this one are conducted periodically in various counties across the state,” the TBI stated in the post.

The identities of the arrested offenders were not included in the post.

