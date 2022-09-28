ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'

DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. "I thought it was a done deal," DeRozan said on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast. " I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, 'I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.' And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year

The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Coby White ready for anything in critical fourth season

In keeping with the eclectic nature of Coby White's NBA career, the Chicago Bulls fourth-year guard spent his 2022 offseason spraying to all developmental fields. Adding muscle in the weight room. Refining his ball-handling. Shooting off the catch and dribble. Footwork on defense. "I was just happy I could...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine has explosiveness back at Bulls training camp

Zach LaVine is turning heads at Chicago Bulls training camp. Not that anyone needed to be reminded of who LaVine, a 27-year-old two-time All-Star, is as a player. But after a 2021-22 season that was disrupted by nagging left knee pain and an offseason that featured surgery, it appears he is back to operating at full capacity.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

The History of the Air Jordan 7 & Everything You Need to Know

If you are even a casual sports fan, you have known the name Michael Jordan for almost four decades. He has been a household name since hitting the go ahead jump shot in the 1982 National Championship game for the University of North Carolina. Already a budding star, Jordan's entrance and meteoric rise in the NBA went beyond what most pundits could possibly foresee. Everything from his baggy shorts- relatively speaking- to the gum chewing, to the tongue wagging, and the jaw dropping aerodynamics created immediate superstardom. In just seven seasons, Michael Jordan, had already been selected to seven All-Star games,...
NBA
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

