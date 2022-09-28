Third deadly crash of the year in Taylor claims life of 26-year-old man

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor police are investigating the town’s third deadly crash of the year, which took the life of a 26-year-old man.

It happened in the 10300 block of Chandler Road, at the intersection of County Road 101. Police got the call at 6:20 Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigation showed that a black GMC pickup truck, being driven by Mario David Salinas Rodriguez, 26, was traveling north in the 3300 block of County Road 101.

Police said Rodriguez did not yield to the right of way at the stop sign, crossed into traffic on Chandler Road and struck a semi-trailer truck traveling east on Chandler Road.

The collision caused a fuel spill, leading to a hazardous material clean-up.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

