Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts
Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
EMEA Daily: Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, H&M announced that it will trial charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online and Klarna has teamed with CellPay to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) on cell phone minutes. Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Launches Metaverse Grocery Experiences
Today in the connected economy, Walmart hopes to meet younger consumers in the metaverse through two new Roblox experiences. Plus, buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna teams up with CellPay to help people pay for prepaid phone minutes in installments, while Todd Crosland of CoinZoom talks to PYMNTS about his company’s non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with the Utah Jazz.
Amazon Raising Front-Line Worker Wages
Amazon is raising wages for its front-line workers, and introducing a benefit that lets them collect their pay at any time during the month. As the company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening, the average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation will rise from $18 per hour to more than $19 per hour, with employees earning between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and where they’re based in the U.S.
Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades
After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image
United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
Price-Pummeled Consumers Find Solace in HealthTech
If you’re feeling a bit more stressed out about making ends meet nowadays, there’s good reason. Perusing the headlines on PYMNTS this week doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Close to two-thirds of us are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay the bills. And those of us who aren’t just getting by are rapidly becoming inured to the sticker shock that happens whenever we take a glance at our grocery receipts and discover that the cost of a dozen eggs seems to be hovering somewhere between absurd and stratospheric.
Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
Inflation, Rising Bank Rates Driving Crypto Lending in LatAm
Some Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to access credit as a way to combat the difficulty of borrowing money from traditional banks there. The problem has become especially apparent with the high interest rates and inflation in recent months. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, Latin American central banks rose interest rates early — and they raised them further in 2021 and 2022. This caused traditional banks’ lending rates to grow exponentially, a CoinDesk report says.
US Spending Data Shows Consumers’ Cash Cushions Dwindling
While most everyone is parsing the consumer spending data from August, and while consumer spending continued to rise, there are some numbers that give one pause. While spending rose, inflation remains stubbornly in place. And the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.6% in August, while food prices went up 0.8%, the Commerce Department Friday (Sept. 30).
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Teams With Dick's to Find New Members
Today in the connected economy, Peloton partners with Dick’s Sporting Goods in an effort to fuel new sales and memberships ahead of the holidays. Plus, Amazon expands its small business lending collaboration with Lendistry, while Meta makes it easier to share non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms. In a...
Study Finds More Than Two-Thirds of Consumers Chase Deals, Not Merchants
Study Finds More Than Two-Thirds of Consumers Chase Deals, Not Merchants. Understanding the three online shopper personas — along with their preferences for pricing and their loyalty to favorite merchants — is essential to creating effective customer blueprints that look beyond typical demographic categories and product-centric segmentation. Indeed, more than two-thirds of online shoppers frequently opt for deals over loyalty, with 38% of shoppers identified as deal chasers, 36% as persuadables and just 26% as loyal customers who prioritize shopping at their favorite merchant over finding the best possible deal.
Food Lion Expands Pickup; NGA to Boost eCommerce SNAP Acceptance
For today’s major grocers to remain competitive, omnichannel accessibility is key. In a move to drive sales with eCommerce customers, Ahold Delhaize-owned, North Carolina-based grocer Food Lion, which has 1,100 stores across 10 states, announced Monday (Sept. 26) the addition of Food Lion To Go pickup options to two dozen more stores in North Carolina and Kentucky. The addition boosts the total count of stores at which the service is available to more than 600, according to a press release.
Grocers Dip Toes Into Metaverse as Restaurants Dive In
As restaurants and grocers compete for consumers’ food spending, restaurants have been quicker to go where younger consumers have been going — the metaverse. Yet, Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is now getting onboard. The retailer announced in a blog post Monday (Sept. 26) that it...
Rent-A-Center Sparks Rethink of Rent-to-Own Model
The rent-to-own and lease-to-own retail concepts that seem tailor made for recession-pressed consumers with subprime credit are in fact seeing their models tested by an unforgiving market where shoppers are showing a preference for bargains and extra sensitivity toward fees. The latest example of this low-end shift was seen Thursday...
